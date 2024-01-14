Highlights Arsenal's lack of spending power will make it difficult for them to sign Getafe striker Borja Mayoral at the Emirates Stadium during the 2024 winter transfer window.

Gabriel Jesus, the Gunners' current center-forward, has struggled to find the back of the net during the 2023/24 campaign.

Mikel Arteta's side have also been linked with moves for Bologna centre-forward Joshua Zirkzee and Everton's Amadou Onana.

Arsenal may not have the financial capabilities to strike a deal with Getafe to sign centre-forward Borja Mayoral, as transfer insider Dean Jones considers the current situation at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s side require a goalscoring presence in the final third, with the Gunners suffering with a lack of a cutting edge in recent weeks during the 2023/24 season.

The Gunners hope to go one better than last term and claim their first Premier League title since 2004, having finished runners-up in a hard-fought battle with Manchester City last time out. Arsenal’s recent form has taken a dip, and a lack of an out-and-out goalscorer has been cited as one of the side’s problems as their title challenge continues to falter.

Arsenal started the 2023/24 season off positively, keeping touch with Aston Villa, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur as they jostled for a place at the top of the Premier League. However, a 1-0 defeat at Villa in December 2023 sparked a run of one win in seven matches, which also caused the Gunners to exit the FA Cup at the earliest possible stage following a 2-0 home defeat to Liverpool.

Arteta’s troops have failed to score more than one goal in each of those fixtures, barring that singular 2-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal’s first-choice centre-forward, has faltered across the campaign, bagging just three Premier League goals across 15 appearances this term. The Brazil international hasn’t been helped by several injuries, which saw him miss the first two top-flight clashes of the season before a hamstring setback in October 2023, which resulted in another absence.

Last month, journalist Paul Brown hinted to GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal could dip into the market to find a 15/20 goal-a-season striker following Jesus’ struggles. That No. 9 could be Getafe’s Mayoral, who The Sun claim the Gunners have made a £22m bid to sign. Before matchday 20, the former Spain U21 international ranked as La Liga’s joint-second top scorer, tied with Atletico Madrid’s Alvaro Morata, one strike behind Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham.

However, the same report claims Getafe have knocked back Arsenal’s initial approach, hoping for a fee worth closer to £39m. The north London outfit have been tracking the Spaniard since November 2023, with Crystal Palace having previously been interested in the former Roma man.

Gabriel Jesus vs Borja Mayoral - 2023/24 league comparison Gabriel Jesus Borja Mayoral Appearances 11(4) 18(1) Minutes 940 1527 Goals 3 12 Assists 1 1 Yellow cards 4 2 Shots per game 2.1 1.9 Pass success rate 82.5% 76.6% Aerial duels won per game 0.7 2.2 Man of the Match awards 1 4 Overall rating 6.87 7.10 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 12-01-24

Dean Jones - Arsenal have ‘very little wiggle room financially’ this winter

Jones isn’t surprised that Arsenal’s links to Mayoral are “being shot down from every angle” due to the club’s eagerness to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. The journalist isn’t ruling out the possibility of any business but has rubbished any negotiations around signing Mayoral. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“The links to Mayoral are being shot down from every angle, and that’s not a major surprise to me because even at £22m, I think he might be out of reach as things stand. There seems to be a struggle for people to fully grasp that Arsenal don’t have the resources to make bids for players like this, but it is the case. I’m not ruling out the idea of any business this month, but they have very little wiggle room financially, and there is no negotiation around signing Mayoral.”

Given Arsenal’s financial situation, it’s unsurprising that the club are yet to make their first signing of the winter. Sporting director Edu Gaspar is only likely to move if the right deal comes along, and it’s unlikely we’ll see the Gunners splash a large amount of cash this month.

According to The I, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Newcastle United are monitoring the situation of Everton midfielder Amadou Onana. The Gunners have been the most heavily linked but are restricted by their need to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations. A source has told the newspaper that Arsenal have “no money to spend” without outgoings.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph has claimed that Arsenal are admirers of Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee. However, a move for the Netherlands U21 international is said to be ‘highly complicated’ this month, with the Serie A outfit likely to demand something in the region of £50m for his services. But the feeling at Arsenal is that the squad is well-balanced when fully fit and that any new signings would have to add significant quality to the team.

The Gunners return to Premier League action when they welcome Crystal Palace to the Emirates Stadium on 20th January before Arteta leads his side to The City Ground to take on Nottingham Forest on the 30th.