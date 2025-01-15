Arsenal have discovered that Brentford are unwilling to lower their demands for Emirates Stadium target Bryan Mbeumo after Liverpool and Newcastle United have also been showing interest since the winter transfer window opened for business, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has been left short of attacking options after Gabriel Jesus suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during the FA Cup third round tie with Manchester United last weekend, and he is contemplating whether to attempt to fight off competition from Reds chief Arne Slot and Magpies head coach Eddie Howe ahead of the February 3 deadline.

But Arsenal, who are vying to wrap up a £51million deal for Martin Zubimendi to join from Real Sociedad in the summer, are facing an uphill battle to raid Premier League rivals Brentford in the midst of the recruitment departments at Anfield and St James' Park continuing to monitor Mbeumo's situation.

Mbeumo's Price Will Not Drop Before Deadline

Gunners, Reds and Magpies have shown interest in 25-year-old

Arsenal will have to pay £60million in order to tempt Brentford into sanctioning Mbeumo's departure in the coming weeks, according to GMS sources, and they have been handed a window of opportunity to make their move as Newcastle cannot match his price tag and Liverpool are prioritising contract talks with Mohamed Salah.

The Gunners, Reds and Magpies have been put on red alert after the Cameroon international has entered the final 18 months of a contract which allows him to pocket £45,000-per-week at the Gtech Community Stadium, but the Bees are holding out for a lucrative fee as their preference is to keep him on board for the rest of the season.

GMS sources have been informed that Arsenal have a concrete interest in Mbeumo, with Arteta being particularly keen due to the Brentford talisman's ability to feature on the right wing and in a centre forward role, but Liverpool and Newcastle also circling has resulted in his current employers being determined to stand firm.

The west Londoners waited until the final 12 months of Ivan Toney's deal before cashing in, with them eventually allowing him to join Saudi Pro League big-spenders Al-Ahli after a £40million agreement was reached in August, and they are prepared to avoid the temptation of offloading his 25-year-old former teammate ahead of February 3.

Newcastle cannot enter the conversation for Mbeumo's signature as their budget will not stretch to meet Brentford's valuation, GMS sources have learned, which will come as a significant boost for Arsenal as Liverpool are also not in a position to open talks due to being desperate to hand Salah fresh terms instead of spending a large sum on a replacement.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bryan Mbeumo made five key passes and registered three shots during Brentford's draw with Manchester City on Tuesday

Arteta Big Fan of Mbeumo's Decision-Making

Cameroon international could fill void left by injured Saka

GMS sources have been told that Mbeumo's decision-making around the penalty area and his finishing are components that are of particular appeal to Arsenal, especially after Arteta has been forced to contend with fan favourite Bukayo Saka spending time on the sidelines through injury.

The England international was expected to be out of action for more than two months after sustaining a hamstring problem during the Gunners' victory over Crystal Palace in December, and the north Londoners are mulling over whether to test Brentford's resolve as they go in search of a short-term replacement who can also provide stiff competition in the future.

Jesus' lay-off means the expectation for Arsenal to dip into the market for a fresh attacking presence is going to intensify in the coming days, and GMS sources understand they have not ruled out making a move for Mbeumo after he has gained additional admiring glances from Liverpool and Newcastle since the season got underway.

GMS sources recently revealed that Arteta has not made a final decision on which forward to pursue and has stopped short of making an approach for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, with the Spanish tactician being determined to pinpoint the perfect option instead of rushing into negotiations.

