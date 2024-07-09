Highlights Arsenal have left Juventus in an unhappy situation after moving ahead of the Serie A heavyweights in the race to sign Riccardo Calafiori.

The Turin-based outfit had reached an agreement with the Bologna central defender before the Gunners made their interest clear.

Mikel Arteta has sold the Arsenal project to Calafiori and ended Juventus' hopes of striking a deal ahead of the new season.

Arsenal have caused frustration in Italy after moving into pole position to sign Riccardo Calafiori despite the Bologna star initially being on course to join Serie A rivals Juventus instead of embarking on a fresh challenge at the Emirates Stadium, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having turned David Raya's loan switch from Brentford into a permanent move worth £27million, boss Mikel Arteta has turned his attentions towards bringing in further reinforcements after coming agonisingly close to beating Manchester City to the Premier League title during the 2023/24 campaign.

Although William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes have formed a formidable partnership at the heart of Arsenal's backline, with them making 79 appearances alongside each other, sporting director Edu has been involved in negotiations to draft in further competition during the summer transfer window.

Gunners Turned Calafiori Away from Juventus

Serie A heavyweights frustrated after missing out

Juventus have been left in despair after Arsenal have been able to turn Calafiori's head and move into the driving seat to secure an agreement with Bologna, according to GMS sources, resulting in the Turin-based outfit being forced to focus on attemping to recruit alternative targets as they make preparations for the new season.

The 22-year-old played a crucial role in his current employers booking their place in the upcoming campaign's Champions League as he racked up seven goal contributions over the course of 30 Serie A appearances last term, resulting in a number of interested parties circling during the early weeks of the transfer window.

GMS sources have been informed that Juventus looked nailed on to pounce as they had an agreement in place with Calafiori, but Arsenal have edged towards winning the race for his signature after deciding to go in search of fresh options to put Gabriel and Saliba under pressure for a regular starting berth.

Riccardo Calafiori's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba Riccardo Calafiori Gabriel Magalhaes William Saliba Percentage of aerial duels won 71.4 55.4 59.5 Ball recoveries 7.46 4.02 5.61 Interceptions 1.94 0.92 0.76 Tackles 1.81 1.42 1.08 Blocks 1.46 1.30 0.84 Statistics correct as of 09/07/2024

The Bianconeri had a five-year contract in place for the Italy international, who made three appearances at Euro 2024 before his homeland crashed out at the hands of Switzerland, and were looking to conclude negotiations over a £20million cash-plus-player swap deal with Bologna.

But respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GMS that Arteta has sold the Arsenal project to Calafiori, resulting in the north Londoners overtaking Juventus as the frontrunners to acquire his services, and Bologna are willing to cash in if a bid in the region of £43million is lodged.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Riccardo Calafiori averaged two interceptions per outing at Euro 2024, which was a higher figure than all of his Italy teammates at the tournament

North Londoners Took Advantage of Potential Calafiori Bidding War

Move to Emirates Stadium initially appeared unlikely

GMS sources have learned that Juventus' hopes of recruiting Calafiori were put on hold when it became clear that attempts had been made to start a bidding war by enticing Premier League big-hitters to head to the negotiating table, leaving the Turin-based outfit increasingly disappointed at how the situation turned.

Thiago Motta, who has been appointed as Massimiliano Allegri's successor at the Allianz Stadium on a three-year contract, had been hoping to see the 22-year-old central defender follow in his footsteps by making the switch from Bologna ahead of the fast-approaching 2024/25 campaign getting underway.

But GMS sources have been told that Arsenal have moved ahead of Juventus in Calafiori's thinking, having made the most of the opportunity to swoop in when his availability became clear during the early stages of the summer transfer window, despite a move to the Emirates Stadium initially appearing unlikely.

