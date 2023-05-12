Arsenal could look to strengthen in defence during the summer transfer window, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

With Champions League football now secured, the Gunners will need to add more depth to their squad.

Arsenal news - Latest

With Champions League football comes a hectic fixture schedule and it's rare that you see a side looking to rest their key players in such a prestigious competition.

Arsenal featured in the Europa League this season but often rotated their squad, meaning the busy schedule didn't have too much of an impact.

As we've seen over the last few weeks, the loss of William Saliba through injury has somewhat exposed Arsenal's shallow squad.

Rob Holding initially came in and ultimately struggled, followed by Jakub Kiwior who has a severe lack of Premier League experience.

Holding ranks 18th in Arsenal's squad for Sofascore rating in the Premier League, with Kiwior slightly higher in 15th.

Although the pairing of Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes has been exceptional for the most part this campaign, there's no guarantee they can stay fit, and Mikel Arteta was fairly lucky with their fitness for the majority of the season.

What has Sheth said about Arsenal?

Sheth has suggested that Arsenal could look to recruit a centre-back during the summer transfer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "If they can bring in another player in that area just to strengthen. If the first choices are still Gabriel and Saliba, then if they can bring in real quality backup, especially with the Champions League happening as well, that will be an area."

Who are Arsenal targeting in defence?

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are targeting Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi ahead of the summer window.

Elsewhere, Football Insider have reported that the Gunners are considering a move for Ajax defender Devyne Rensch. Although the 20-year-old has predominantly played at right-back during his time with the Dutch club, he's also featured in a centre-back role.

With Ben White Arsenal's first choice right-back at the moment, despite naturally being a centre-back, there's plenty of room for manoeuvre if Rensch was to move to the Emirates.

It's also understood that the north London club are considering a move for Josip Sutalo, a 23-year-old central defender.

There could be more pressing issues in this Arsenal side in terms of areas they need to strengthen in the summer transfer window, but it appears a new centre-back could be on the cards.