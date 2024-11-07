Arsenal could look to take advantage of an opportunity to pre-agree a deal for Sporting star Viktor Gyokeres during the January transfer window despite chief negotiator Edu's shock departure from the Emirates Stadium, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Brazilian oversaw a host of big-money deals during his time as the Gunners' sporting director, including the club-record acquisition of Declan Rice after striking a £105million agreement with West Ham United in July 2023, but he has decided to walk away from the north Londoners despite building a strong bond with boss Mikel Arteta.

Although Edu has since edged closer to taking up a role with Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis, there is a possibility of attempting to beat other suitors to Gyokeres' signature with the Brazilian's former assistant Jason Ayto to take over the role on an interim basis until a permanent successor is appointed.

Gunners Could Swoop for Gyokeres in Winter

Sporting open to negotiating terms with interested parties in January

Gyokeres will be allowed to leave Sporting for £62.5million at the end of the season thanks to having a gentleman's agreement with his current employers, according to GMS sources, but Arsenal and other suitors will have the chance to pre-agree a deal in January if they are willing to cough up more cash in order to fight off stiff competition.

The Sweden international has been among the most in-form strikers since the campaign got underway and, having bagged a hat-trick during a win over the Gunners' domestic rivals Manchester City earlier this week, is averaging a goal every 72 minutes in the new-look Champions League.

GMS sources have been informed that Sporting are open to negotiating a pre-summer agreement with suitors for a fee in the region of £71million, as they are aware that interested parties may want to jump to the front of the queue for Gyokeres' services.

Although the 26-year-old has a release clause worth close to £84million written into his contract, the reigning Primeira Liga champions are prepared to sanction his departure for less than that figure due to there being an acceptance that this is likely to be the final campaign in his current surroundings.

RB Leipzig frontman Benjamin Sesko has been viewed as a more cost-effective option when Arsenal have been looking for further firepower, but GMS sources have learned that Sporting's drop in demands and a new sporting director could change their stance as Gyokeres has remained high on their shortlist.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Viktor Gyokeres averages 4.9 shots per game in the Primeira Liga this season, while his tally of 16 goals means he finds the back of the net every 55 minutes

PSG Join North Londoners in Gyokeres Battle

Ligue 1 giants exploring possibility of tempting striker to France

GMS sources have been informed that Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are the latest suitors to explore the possibility of acquiring Gyokeres, while Saudi Pro League outfits Al-Ittihad and Al-Qadsiah are set to be frustrated in their pursuit due to their target not being open to heading to the Middle East despite their enquiries.

The former Coventry City marksman is keen to complete a switch to the Premier League, but his price tag stopped suitors arriving at the negotiating table during the summer as Sporting were insistent that he would only be allowed to quit if his release clause was triggered, while he was happy to stay thanks to knowing he can leave for a reduced fee within 12 months.

Gyokeres' interest in returning to England is positive for Arsenal, while GMS sources understand suggestions that Chelsea previously made a £70.7million offer are wide of the mark as they ruled out lodging a bid earlier this year due to the cost of a deal and having faith in Nicolas Jackson.

The west Londoners have not ruled out adding another centre forward to their ranks, resulting in the Gunners being under threat of facing competition from their Premier League rivals, while he would be reticent to joining Manchester City because of Erling Haaland's presence as the first-choice option in the final third of the pitch.

GMS sources have been made aware that Manchester United could alter their stance on making a move for Gyokeres thanks to Sporting head coach Ruben Amorim heading to Old Trafford next week, but finances will be a big issue and they will need to oversee departures if they want to be able to pounce.

Arsenal scouts were poised to join representatives from a host of other leading clubs in running the rule over the ex-Brighton & Hove Albion man during the Champions League meeting with Manchester City earlier this week, GMS sources recently revealed, and he is on course to move on in the coming months.

