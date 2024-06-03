Highlights Arsenal and Chelsea are competing for RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko.

The Gunners are looking to strengthen their forward options, hoping to find a forward who can complement Kai Havertz.

The Sesko saga is potentially the first big transfer tussle of the summer in the Premier League.

Arsenal are expected to fight with Chelsea for RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, as the forward weighs up his options, journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

Sesko lit up the Bundesliga in the second half of last season, scoring seven goals in his final seven appearances, taking his league tally to 14 goals. The Slovenian arrived at RB Leipzig last summer from Red Bull partners Salzburg, and has emerged as one of Europe's hottest young strikers in the last 12 months. The likes of the aforementioned Arsenal and Chelsea are said to be interested, as well as Paris Saint-Germain.

Last week, the Mirror's John Cross reported that Sesko's representatives had said yes to Arsenal, and that a formal offer for the player from the north Londoners was to be expected. However, Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT that the player hasn't made his decision as of yet, and is considering Chelsea as well as Arsenal.

Jones: Arsenal 'Need to Move Fast' to Get Sesko

The Gunners value him at £45 million

After netting 18 goals in a prolific final season in Austria, Sesko earned a move to one of Europe's top five leagues, and has since risen to prominence in what continues to be an upward trajectory toward stardom. The 21-year-old impressed with his physicality, movement in behind and finishing last campaign, and is now the subject of concrete interest from Arsenal, who view the player as an alternative to Kai Havertz.

While the German flourished as a central striker for Mikel Arteta's team in the second half of last season, the Gunners are supposedly looking to reinforce in this area, with Gabriel Jesus struggling for consistent fitness and Eddie Nketiah expected to leave the club.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on the Sesko links, Jones said:

"This is potentially the first big transfer tussle of the summer when it comes to the Premier League as Arsenal and Chelsea have eyes on him and need to move fast if they are going to get him. The player is open to a move to England and I’m told that there are reasons on both sides of things that interest him in joining. He’ll be playing against England in a few weeks for Slovenia and by then he might well have decided which club he’ll be joining for next season."

Indeed, the Gunners faithful will be able to get a good look at the "frightening" Sesko in a few weeks as Slovenia entertain England at the Euros. By then, a deal for the player could be significantly more advanced, and Arsenal will believe that the allure of Champions League football will be enough to attract him to the Emirates.

Sesko Bundesliga Statistics 2023/24 vs Havertz Premier League Statistics 2-23/24 Stats Sesko Havertz Appearances 31 37 Goals 14 13 Assists 2 7 Shots Per 90 Minutes 2.77 2.32 Key Passes Per 90 Minutes 0.71 1.57

Arsenal Likely to be Busy This Summer

The club have already been linked with a number of players

Having narrowly missed out on the Premier League title to Manchester City, Arteta and Edu Gaspar will be looking to bolster their squad in a number of departments ahead of the new season. The club will have access to Champions League money they have not enjoyed in recent years, and Stan Kroenke may well be willing to stretch the finances in order to close the gap to City.

While Arsenal have been linked to many strikers and this is said to be a priority, the club have also been linked to midfielders as they look to replace the departing Thomas Partey, several wingers and several defenders. The likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Pedro Neto and Jorrel Hato have all been the subject of heavy speculation surrounding a move to north London.

Stats via Transfermarkt (as of 03/06/24).