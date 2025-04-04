Arsenal may opt against attempting to lure Matheus Cunha to the Emirates Stadium during the summer transfer window as some influential figures behind the scenes are not convinced that the Wolverhampton Wanderers star is the right fit for their squad, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is already working closely with Andrea Berta, who was installed as the north Londoners' new sporting director a matter of days ago after being identified as the outstanding candidate to replace Edu, to identify potential acquisitions ahead of another Premier League title challenge next season.

Declan Rice has remained Arsenal's most expensive signing since completing a £105million switch from West Ham United in July 2023, but the capital club are looking to splash the cash on reinforcements and Cunha has been among the names to have been considered by key decision-makers.

Cunha May be Denied Chance to Join Gunners

Berta unsure forward fits bill as north Londoners seek upgrades

Arsenal are divided over making a summer move to land Cunha, according to GMS sources, and that could result in members of the recruitment department turning their attentions towards alternative targets instead of testing the resolve of domestic counterparts Wolves in the coming months.

Although the forward penned a new four-and-a-half-year contract worth £90,000-per-week in February, the deal includes a £62.5million release clause that the Gunners and other interested parties will have the opportunity to trigger when the transfer window reopens for business.

But GMS sources have been informed that Berta wants to acquire a more traditional striker as well as a left-sided attacker who has a strong defensive work ethic and, having studied Cunha's performances in a Wolves shirt, there are doubts over whether he fits the bill as they continue seeking upgrades.