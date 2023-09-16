Highlights Martin Odegaard is expected to reach an agreement in principle over a new Arsenal contract after holding discussions behind the scenes.

But respected journalist Ben Jacobs has warned there could be a delay before the Norway international's improved deal is formally announced.

Odegaard's current agreement, which allows him to pocket £115,000-per-week, has less than two years to run.

Having seen the summer transfer window slam shut earlier this month, after spending in the region of £200million on reinforcements, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has set his sights on tying his captain down to fresh terms.

Odegaard appears to be on the cusp of committing his long-term future to Arsenal as, according to MailOnline, he is in advanced talks over a new contract after reaching an agreement has been identified as a top priority by his current employers.

The report suggests discussions over a four-year deal are progressing positively and the Norway international, who sealed a permanent move worth up to £34million after initially spending time on loan from Real Madrid two years ago, is in line to secure a sharp pay increase when he puts pen-to-paper.

Keeping the creative midfielder on that deal could result in suitors sensing an opportunity to pounce when the transfer window reopens for business but, in a boost for the Gunners, it is understood that he is eager to remain with the north Londoners and signing on the dotted line is expected to be a formality.

Respected journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Odegaard penning fresh terms would be a positive development for Arsenal as he is 'pulling the strings' as they go in search of silverware.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Odegaard?

Jacobs believes discussions between Odegaard's representatives and Arsenal will go up a notch in the coming days after returning from international duty.

Although the reputable journalist feels an agreement in principle is close to being reached, he has warned that an announcement of the contract being signed could be delayed as Bukayo Saka also took a number of months to make it official.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"It's an interesting one for Arsenal because, when you're climbing as a project, everything's moving in the right direction. Players they were talking to last season, particularly in the middle part of the season, were seeing the progression in terms of challenging for the title and looking like for much of the season they'd win it. They were seeing Champions League football virtually guaranteed by February, I would say, so it was very easy at that point to not only commit but also to get what you wanted because the club looked like they were peeking. But if we do get to a situation where Arsenal are not heading to Champions League this season or are not challenging for the title, certain players negotiating now may look at it a different way and they may want some kind of clause that gives them an out. It's quite complicated mid-season when you're Arsenal and you don't know whether the project is going to continue to shine or whether to go slightly in the other direction. It's quite difficult at times because players can have power over certain clauses and the club can have power over certain clauses. If you've brought in someone like Declan Rice, you might have broken your wage structure a little bit. Someone like Odegaard, on £115,000-a-week, might be wanting up to £250,000-a-week - you just don't know because a lot can change when your project grows very fast. But there's optimism. and there is no reason to think that Odegaard won't sign. I would expect, now the international break is over, for talks to continue and move relatively fast towards some kind of agreement in principle. You may remember, with Saka, the agreement in principle in the back half of last season still took a couple of months to go from an agreement in principle to being signed. I think if we don't hear news of a renewal in the next days, weeks or months, it's not an indication of anything negative. It's just the reality of the fact that these contract negotiations take time. But Arsenal are very optimistic that Odegaard will be another key member of the club to renew."

Why Odegaard is crucial in Arsenal's hunt for silverware

Odegaard found the back of the net 15 times and provided a further eight assists for his teammates, according to Transfermarkt, as Arsenal fell just five points short of beating Manchester City to the Premier League title last season.

It was the most prolific campaign of the 24-year-old's entire career, and statistics highlight that his influence was vital as Arteta looked to end the Gunners' lengthy wait to be crowned champions.

Martin Odegaard's ranking vs Arsenal teammates for statistical averages last season Key passes 1st Goals =1st Shots per game 2nd Assists =3rd Average match rating 3rd All statistics according to WhoScored

Odegaard has also made a promising start to the new season, finding the back of the net twice in his opening five outings, and captaining Arsenal to Community Shield glory.

Arteta has made no secret of his admiration for the attacking midfielder in the past, and ensuring he maintains top form will be crucial if the capital club want to go one better than last term.