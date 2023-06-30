Arsenal are 'close' to making Jurrien Timber their latest signing as boss Mikel Arteta wants the Ajax star at the Emirates Stadium ahead of pre-season, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners completed the acquisition of Kai Havertz after striking a £65million deal with Chelsea earlier this week, but sporting director Edu is working hard behind the scenes to draft in further reinforcements.

Arsenal transfer news - Jurrien Timber

According to MailOnline, Arsenal are on the brink of sealing Timber's arrival after verbally agreeing a deal worth close to £41million with Ajax.

The report suggests the Gunners are set to pay an upfront fee of £36.5million, but add-ons could see them fork out an extra £4million for the Netherlands international.

It is understood that talks have progressed quickly between Arsenal and Ajax, meaning Timber is set to undergo a medical ahead of the big-money switch being rubber-stamped.

The north Londoners refused to give up in their pursuit of the central defender after seeing their opening bid, worth £30million, rejected last week.

Arsenal insider Teamnewsandtix recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arteta has held a meeting with Timber ahead of potentially welcoming him to the capital.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Timber?

Jacobs understands that Arsenal are keen to see Timber seal his arrival before last term's Premier League runners-up return to London Colney for pre-season.

The respected journalist is aware that the deal is close to being concluded after the Gunners have succeeded in driving down Ajax's asking price.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Arsenal's intent is to get this one done so the player can join up with them for pre-season. There was high confidence that a fee could be agreed with Ajax.

"The original Ajax position on Timber was they wanted £50million, but they have very much come down from that position and Arsenal were obviously hoping for something a lot closer to £40million if they could possibly get it. That deal is close."

Would Timber improve Arsenal's defence?

Sofascore data highlights that Timber averaged 1.9 clearances, 1.4 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per Eredivisie outing last season, so there is no doubt that he would bring additional solidity to Arsenal's backline.

While the 22-year-old's primary focus is to thwart opponents, he is also capable of making an impact at the other end of the pitch as he chipped in with four goal contributions during the 2022/23 campaign.

It is understood that Arsenal see Timber's versatility as a major asset as he is able to play at centre-half, right-back or in a defensive trio.

WhoScored statistics show that only one Ajax teammate averaged more blocks per Dutch top flight appearance last term, further emphasising that he can be a nightmare for attackers looking to find a breakthrough.

Timber, who has won silverware on three occasions since coming through his current employers' ranks, would be an astute signing for Arsenal.