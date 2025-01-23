Arsenal are increasingly optimistic that RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko and Wolverhampton Wanderers talisman Matheus Cunha are interested in completing a move to the Emirates Stadium ahead of the winter transfer window slamming shut on February 3, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Gunners have been left with limited centre forward options thanks to Gabriel Jesus sustaining a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury during the FA Cup exit at the hands of Manchester United earlier this month, forcing boss Mikel Arteta to scour the market for potential reinforcements.

The Spanish tactician has seen his side fall six points behind in the race for the Premier League title and, despite edging towards agreeing a £51million deal which would result in Martin Zubimendi making the switch from Real Sociedad in the summer, Arsenal are seeking fresh faces to put additional pressure on table-topping Liverpool.

Sesko Not Willing to Agitate for Winter Switch

Striker loyal to Leipzig despite being interested in Gunners move

Arsenal are confident that Sesko wants to join from Leipzig, according to GMS sources, but they may still have their work cut out when it comes to attempting to strike a deal as there are doubts that he is prepared to put pressure on his current employers to sanction his mid-season departure.

Despite being forced to contend with the significant blow of the striker signing a new contract at the Red Bull Arena when the Gunners were poised to trigger his £55million release clause in the summer, Arteta has remained a long-term admirer and is keen to offer a route into the Premier League.

GMS sources have been informed that Arsenal have been making checks this month as they bid to discover whether Sesko is willing to embark on a fresh challenge halfway through the season but, in a major twist, he is not on course to agitate for a move as he has a sense of loyalty to the Bundesliga outfit.

The north Londoners' pursuit of the Slovenia international, who has been described as 'unstoppable', is complicated by the fact that Leipzig are in a strong negotiating position thanks to him still having four-and-a-half-years remaining on the deal he penned a matter of months ago.

But Arsenal have been encouraged to up the ante due to Sesko showing a keen interest in heading to the Emirates Stadium, GMS sources have learned, and there is an awareness that the only way of discovering whether he is attainable is by making an offer which comes close to a price tag surpassing £60million.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Benjamin Sesko won three aerial duels during a goalscoring performance for RB Leipzig against Sporting in the Champions League earlier this week

Cunha Aiming to be Emirates Stadium Arrival

North Londoners facing stiff competition for Brazilian

GMS sources have been told that Arsenal have also found out that Matheus Cunha's preference is to become the latest addition to Arteta's squad despite the Wolverhampton Wanderers man also being actively pursued by Nottingham Forest and gaining additional interest from Chelsea, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Wolves have been adamant that they will not cash in ahead of the transfer deadline due to fears of the Brazilian's exit derailing their attempts to avoid relegation, but he is eager to link-up with a Gunners side battling for Premier League glory and flying high in the Champions League.

Arsenal will have to move quickly if they want to convince Wanderers to alter their stance and also fight off stiff competition for Cunha, while GMS sources understand the capital club's admiration for Newcastle United marksman Alexander Isak has not subsided despite being warned off making a move.

There is a feeling within the Emirates Stadium that the north Londoners stand a serious chance of clinching silverware if they bring in fresh firepower, but Sesko's agent Elvis Basanovic recently told GMS in an exclusive interview that a loan switch from Leipzig is not in the offing.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 23/01/2025