Arsenal now 'confident' of winning race for £80m star at the Emirates

Arsenal are 'confident' that they will fight off stiff competition to land West Ham United star Declan Rice at the Emirates Stadium this summer, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GiveMeSport.

Although Mikel Arteta strengthened his midfield options with the £12million arrival of Jorginho during the winter window, the Gunners boss is still looking to welcome further reinforcements in that position.

Arsenal transfer news - Declan Rice

According to The Times, Arsenal are optimistic of beating London rivals Chelsea to the signing of Rice after identifying the West Ham captain as their top summer target.

The report suggests the England international could cost £80million and he has been earmarked as a long-term replacement for Granit Xhaka, with Arteta planning a squad overhaul.

Respected journalist Pete O'Rourke recently told GiveMeSport that Rice is interested in completing a switch to Arsenal and could be at the centre of a bidding war in the coming months.

It has emerged that the Gunners are in sustained contact with the central midfielder's representatives and willing to put a £200,000-per-week contract on the table.

Rice is set to enter the final 12 months of his £60,000-per-week deal in the summer, but West Ham could exercise an option to extend the agreement by another year.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Rice?

Jacobs understands that Arteta and Arsenal sporting director Edu have prioritised strengthening the midfield and there is optimism that Rice will be signed.

The journalist is aware that the 24-year-old's preference is to remain in the capital, boosting the Premier League title chasers' chances of striking a deal.

Jacobs told GiveMeSport: "The priority for Arsenal does remain midfield, at this point, and they are confident on Declan Rice.

"They know that they are likely to go head-to-head with Chelsea there and my understanding is that Rice would like to stay in London.

"Although it won't be a deal-breaker, that could well be a key consideration in his thinking if he is weighing up offers that he can't choose between. That will give Arsenal confidence and also Chelsea, but there will be other suitors as well."

Are any other clubs interested in signing Rice this summer?

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester City are seriously considering making a move for Rice and should be considered as one of the favourites to land him.

The report suggests the reigning Premier League champions are long-term admirers and uncertainty over the futures of Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva and Kalvin Phillips could lead to boss Pep Guardiola looking to pounce.

Manchester United are also refusing to give up on attempting to win the race for Rice and they believe they can convince him to move to Old Trafford despite his wishes to remain in the capital.

Liverpool are another club keeping tabs on the West Ham talisman as his current employers will not stand in his way if their valuation is met.

