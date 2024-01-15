Highlights Arsenal are preparing to announce they have taken advantage of an option to make David Raya's loan move from Brentford permanent.

The Gunners signed the goalkeeper in a deal worth up to £30million during the final weeks of the summer window.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano understands that Arsenal have already concluded negotiations with their London rivals.

Arsenal are set to announce the permanent arrival of David Raya 'soon' after the deal with Brentford has been agreed, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT when negotiations reached a successful conclusion at the Emirates Stadium.

Despite tying Aaron Ramsdale down to a new three-year contract worth £120,000-per-week in May, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta made the bold decision to bolster his options in the goalkeeping department during the summer window.

Having made 62 Premier League appearances between the sticks for Brentford - keeping 20 clean sheets along the way - Arsenal drafted in Raya, and he has gone on to become Arteta's first-choice option following his arrival in north London.

Gunners able to seal switch for Raya

Arsenal can take advantage of a £27million option to turn Raya's loan move into a permanent agreement, according to Sky Sports, and they will be obligated to keep the shot-stopper if certain conditions are met in the final months of the campaign.

The report suggests that the Gunners forked out a £3million fee to acquire the Spaniard - who has made 20 appearances since his arrival - for the 2023/24 season, meaning they will part with a combined total of £30million if he remains at the Emirates Stadium heading into next term.

Although Chelsea went into the winter window deliberating over whether to offer Ramsdale an escape route after he has fallen down the pecking order since Raya has become one of the first names on the Arsenal team sheet, a switch to Stamford Bridge has failed to come to fruition.

How David Raya compares to Aaron Ramsdale per 90 minutes over the course of their respective careers David Raya Aaron Ramsdale Save percentage 73.9 70.6 Pass completion percentage 69.1 61.8 Clean sheet percentage 27.6 25.4 Saves 2.85 3.04 Goals against 1.10 1.40 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 15/1/2024

Italian journalist Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Brentford loanee is set to become the Gunners' first major investment of 2024 as they look for ways to ensure they avoid breaching financial regulations in the transfer market.

It is understood that Arsenal opted to sign Raya on an initial loan due to fears of breaking spending rules, having already shattered their club-record outlay by spending £105million in order to lure Declan Rice away from West Ham United earlier in the summer.

The former Blackburn Rovers custodian has insisted that battling with Ramsdale for a regular starting berth has made him a better goalkeeper despite Arteta coming in for criticism when he decided to make the alteration between the sticks.

Fabrizio Romano - Permanent deal for Raya will be confirmed soon

Romano understands that Arsenal are preparing to announce that Raya will be remaining at the Emirates Stadium on a permanent basis as they had already agreed the terms of the deal with Brentford during the summer.

The respected reporter is aware that the north Londoners were initially keen to see the 28-year-old pen a long-term contract, but they were forced to amend their plans - and were fortunate that his parent club were willing to offer a helping hand - when they were at serious risk of falling on the wrong side of financial regulations.

When asked when Raya's permanent move could be confirmed, Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

"It will be soon. From what I've heard, it's already agreed, so I don't know when they will make it official. "It's something that they already agreed in the summer. The Raya deal was going to be permanent at the beginning, but they had to change the structure of the deal because of Financial Fair Play. "Brentford decided to help Arsenal with that, but it is not going to change anything. The deal will be made permanent."

Arsenal considering move for Gimenez

Arsenal are mulling over whether to beat three of their London rivals to the signing of Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez, according to Football Insider, but the Dutch side would prefer to sanction his exit in the summer due to feeling they could secure a higher fee by stalling.

The report suggests that the Gunners have joined West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham in pursuit of the Mexico international after he has enjoyed a season to remember, scoring 21 goals and providing a further five assists in 23 outings.

It is understood that Gimenez's prolific form has resulted in La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid also tracking his progress ahead of potentially testing Feyenoord's resolve, but he is not being viewed as a priority target at the Bernabeu.

Related Amadou Onana now 'open to Arsenal move' in January Arsenal target Amadou Onana is keen to quit Everton in favour of sealing a switch to the Emirates Stadium

That could play into Arsenal's hands, but Arteta will have to move fast if he wants to agree a deal as transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that arch-rivals Tottenham have been keeping tabs on the 22-year-old's situation with a view to heading to the negotiating table.

West Ham have also upped the ante in their pursuit of Gimenez as they look to recover from being forced to contend with an extended spell without Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Mohammed Kudus and Michail Antonio being among boss David Moyes' options.