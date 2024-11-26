Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is contemplating whether to allow Salah-Eddine Oulad M'Hand to depart during the January transfer window after being starved of the opportunity to make a first-team breakthrough at the Emirates Stadium since the campaign got underway, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Gunners got their Premier League title push back on track with a comfortable 3-0 home victory over Nottingham Forest last weekend, which ended a wait since October 5 for a top flight win, and there will be a fresh chance to make adjustments to the squad at the turn of the year.

Mikel Merino was among the reinforcements to arrive in north London during the early stages of the season, with the Euro 2024 winner completing a switch worth up to £31.6million from Real Sociedad in August, but bolstering Arsenal's options in the middle of the park has hindered Oulad M'Hand as he seeks game time.

Gunners to Make Key Call Over Oulad M'Hand

Central midfielder deprived of first-team opportunities by Arteta

Oulad M'Hand is waiting to discover what Arsenal decide will be the best option for him as the January transfer window edges closer, according to GMS sources, and his current employers are beginning to become more open-minded about his future than in the summer after he was not given a chance to prove his worth when there was a shortage of central midfielders.

Merino suffered a fractured shoulder during his first training session since joining the Gunners, forcing him onto the treatment table for a number of weeks, while Declan Rice has also been forced to contend with a suspension and broken toe during the opening months of the campaign.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has only returned from injury this month as well, but Arteta continued overlooking Oulad M'Hand and GMS sources have been informed that the title-chasers are considering his future as he has been deprived of any senior action since a loan spell with Den Bosch last term.

The 21-year-old has been named in the north Londoners' matchday squad on 11 occasions, with him being on the bench for clashes against Brighton & Hove Albion and Atalanta this season, but he is still waiting to be handed the chance to make his senior debut for his current employers.

Oulad M'Hand's only game time since the campaign got underway has come in Premier League 2 and the EFL Trophy, and GMS sources have learned that a lack of first-team prospects have led to there being significant question marks over where his future lies as preparations are made to adjust the squad.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Salah-Eddine Oulad M'Hand has been averaging a goal every 187 minutes in Premier League 2 this season

Oulad M'Hand Boasts Big Belief in His Ability

Dutchman desperate to continue aiding development

GMS sources have been told that Oulad M'Hand has big belief in his own ability and has been hoping to be rewarded with his Arsenal breakthrough, having been training with the first-team at times throughout the season, and he is desperate to secure regular game time to aid his development.

The former Netherlands under-17 international has made 33 appearances for the Gunners' under-23 side, chalking up eight goals and five assists along the way, and he was left frustrated when his big chance to stake a claim for action did not come when Arteta was struggling for options in the middle of the park.

Arsenal fielded enquiries over Oulad M'Hand's availability during the summer transfer window, GMS sources understand, but the decision was made to keep him on board instead of allowing him to move onto pastures new after making a positive impact during the pre-season tour of the United States.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares Important Arsenal Update on Ethan Nwaneri Arsenal are working on a new deal for young starlet Ethan Nwaneri, according to Fabrizio Romano.

GMS sources recently revealed that Spanish tactician Arteta is an admirer of the fact that the ex-Feyenoord youngster has lofty confidence levels when it comes to judging his own game, but that has not translated into first-team action and a decision will be made over his future in the coming weeks.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 26/11/2024