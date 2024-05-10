Highlights Arsenal have opened talks with Nico Williams' agents after deciding to progress their attempts to land the Athletic Bilbao winger.

The Gunners are facing competition from Chelsea as both clubs are seriously considering triggering the Spain international's release clause.

Williams will be seeking a significant pay rise if he decides to move to the Emirates Stadium from his boyhood club in the summer.

Arsenal have held discussions with Nico Williams' representatives in an attempt to gauge whether the Athletic Bilbao star would be interested in making the move to the Emirates Stadium when the transfer window reopens in the coming weeks, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Gunners are firmly in a race for the Premier League title less than 12 months after spending big on reinforcements, with Declan Rice becoming the most expensive acquisition in the north Londoners' history thanks to completing a £105million switch from West Ham United, boss Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu are putting plans in place ahead of another recruitment drive.

Despite scoring more goals than any other side in the top flight this season, boosting their chances of ending their wait to be crowned champions, Arsenal are scouring the market for fresh faces to make them even more of a force in the attacking third of the pitch during the fast-approaching 2024/25 campaign.

Gunners Edging Towards Triggering Williams' Release Clause

Chelsea providing London rivals with stiff competition

Arsenal have sounded out Williams after deciding to up the ante in their pursuit, according to GMS sources, and they are seriously considering triggering the £43million release clause written into his Athletic Bilbao contract due to being confident that he represents good value for money.

It is understood that London rivals Chelsea are in a similar position, meaning that a switch to the Premier League for the first time in the Spain international's career is on the cards, and they are content with avoiding negotiations by matching the figure written into his Estadio de San Sames agreement.

Williams' arrival would provide the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard with stiff competition for a regular starting berth on the left-hand side of Arsenal's attack, but Arteta is aware that it may be difficult to convince his target to embark on a fresh challenge due to emotional ties to boyhood club Athletic Bilbao.

Nico Williams' statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard Nico Williams Gabriel Martinelli Leandro Trossard Percentage of aerial duels won 42.9 36.6 33.3 Crosses 6.40 4.76 3.29 Shot-creating actions 5.07 3.96 3.65 Key passes 1.91 1.89 1.32 Passes into the penalty area 1.91 1.46 1.62 Assists 0.44 0.19 0.06 Goals 0.18 0.28 0.66 Statistics correct as of 10/05/2024

GMS sources have been informed that Arsenal have made initial contact with the 21-year-old's representatives in a bid to understand whether he would be open to moving to the capital, while they are also keen to discover what he is looking for in terms of the level of club, his ambitions and contract expectations.

Williams has registered 23 goal contributions over the course of the season, which has led to the Gunners believing he has elevated himself to a level where he is one of the best wide forwards in Europe, and he played a pivotal role in Athletic Bilbao winning the Copa del Rey final last month.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nico Williams has registered the second-highest number of assists in La Liga this season, having chalked up 10

Aston Villa could provide Arteta's Premier League high-flyers with another obstacle to overcome in their pursuit as GMS sources recently revealed that the Midlands outfit have a long-term interest, and they are edging towards testing the Pamplona-born talisman's loyalty to his current employers.

Related Arsenal 'Unlikely to Reach £100m Demands' for Summer Target Arsenal could be forced to focus on alternative options as they do not want to meet Rafael Leao's price tag or trigger his release clause

Williams Seeking Considerable Pay Rise

Arteta would have to hand Spain international a lucrative contract

GMS sources have been told that Arsenal will need to put a healthy salary package on the table if they want to persuade Williams to head to the Emirates Stadium as he is likely to be seeking an increase of at least £100,000-per-week on his current salary at Athletic Bilbao if he is to move onto pastures new.

Having put pen-to-paper on fresh terms in December, the playmaker currently pockets more than £172,000 every seven days, and he has huge emotional ties to Los Leones after coming through their youth ranks and playing for them alongside his brother Inaki after supporting them as a child.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and La Liga