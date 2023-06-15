Arsenal are 'interested' in Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan and have 'had some conversations' over a potential move to the Emirates Stadium, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

While the Gunners have seen an opening bid worth £80million plus add-ons rejected for West Ham United captain Declan Rice, boss Mikel Arteta is seeking further reinforcements.

Arsenal transfer news - Ilkay Gundogan

Arsenal academy manager Per Mertesacker, speaking to German TV channel ZDF via MailOnline, has claimed the north Londoners are 'in a good position' to sign Gundogan.

The former central defender has suggested that Arteta has remained in contact with the Germany international, having previously been Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City, and that could play into the Gunners' hands.

But Arsenal are not Gundogan's only admirers as Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have put proposals on the table, while his current employers have also offered a new contract.

With the central midfielder currently on course to become a free agent at the end of the month, when his £165,000-per-week contract expires, he has also become a target for big-spending clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Respected journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Gundogan would be a game-changing signing for Arsenal.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Gundogan?

Romano understands that Arsenal have held discussions with Gundogan's representatives as they attempt to gauge whether a move to the capital could be on the cards.

But the Italian reporter has warned the Gunners will not find it easy to sign the Manchester City skipper due to there being widespread interest.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "They are interested in Gundogan, for sure. They had some conversations, but Gundogan's situation is complicated.

"Manchester City offered a new deal for one more season, with an option for a further year. Barcelona have offered a three-year deal to Gundogan and Saudi clubs are trying crazy things to convince the player, so it's a very open race and not easy at all."

Would Gundogan be an exciting signing for Arsenal?

Gundogan scored 11 goals and registered a further seven assists in 51 appearances, according to Transfermarkt, as he led Manchester City to a memorable treble last season.

The 32-year-old, who has been labelled 'special' by former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane, played a key role as Guardiola's side got their hands on the Champions League for the first time in their history.

Sofascore data highlights that Gundogan won six ground duels, completed three clearances and made a key pass as Manchester City overcame Inter Milan in the final last weekend.

The former Borussia Dortmund man has won 18 pieces of silverware over the course of his senior club career, so his addition could allow Arteta's Arsenal to go to the next level after narrowly missing out on the Premier League title.

Gundogan, who has made 188 Premier League appearances for Manchester City, would be an outstanding signing as a free agent.