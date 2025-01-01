Arsenal have an opportunity to leapfrog to the front of the queue to land Omar Marmoush as fellow suitors Liverpool are focused on tying Mohamed Salah down to a new contract instead of attempting to beat their fellow title-chasers at the Emirates Stadium to the Eintracht Frankfurt star's signature, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having shown ambition in the summer, when Riccardo Calafiori was the Gunners' most expensive arrival thanks to sealing a £42million move from Serie A outfit Bologna, the north Londoners' boss Mikel Arteta is looking to put further pressure on the table-topping Reds by bringing in fresh firepower during the winter transfer window.

Bukayo Saka was forced to undergo surgery during the closing stages of 2024, meaning he will be out of action for more than two months, and Arsenal have until the February 3 deadline to secure reinforcements as they aim to ensure their academy graduate's extended absence will not derail their season.

Gunners May Turn Marmoush's Head With Bid

Arteta has chance to pounce amid uncertainty over Liverpool pursuit

Arsenal could emerge as the frontrunners to sign Marmoush, according to GMS sources, because there are ongoing doubts over whether Liverpool will head to the negotiating table in the coming weeks as their priority is to convince Salah to agree fresh terms instead of dipping into the market for a potential replacement.

Eintracht Frankfurt will hold out for up to £50million for their 25-year-old talisman's services as they are eager to keep him on board for the remainder of the campaign instead of putting their push for Champions League qualification in jeopardy by sanctioning a mid-season departure from Deutsche Bank Park.

Although the Bundesliga high-flyers want to retain Marmoush until the summer, Arsenal and Liverpool have been handed a significant boost ahead of potentially upping the ante in their pursuit as GMS sources have been informed that an offer from a European heavyweight could turn his head in a major twist.

The Egypt international still has two-and-a-half years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket in the region of £25,000-per-week, meaning Eintracht Frankfurt are not under immediate pressure to cash in, but they may struggle to persuade him to stay if an eye-catching opportunity arises.

Liverpool had been expected to lead the race for Marmoush before GMS sources learned that major acquisitions are not being prioritised at Anfield ahead of the February 3 deadline, and Arsenal may choose to take advantage as they are firm admirers of his versatility across the forward line.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Omar Marmoush has been averaging a Bundesliga goal every 98 minutes this season, having found the back of the net 13 times in 15 appearances

Marmoush Could Seal Premier League Switch

Eintracht Frankfurt already searching for potential replacement

GMS sources have been told that there is a good chance of Marmoush embarking on a fresh challenge in the Premier League in the coming months, and Eintracht Frankfurt have already started scouring the market for a replacement due to fears of being caught out if Arsenal head to the negotiating table or Liverpool have a rethink.

Nottingham Forest had a succession of bids rejected for the forward during the summer transfer window, and the German side are aware that they could leave their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League at serious risk if they do not have a move for an alternative attacking option lined up.

Arsenal have been given further optimism in the chase for Marmoush as Newcastle United are dealing with financial restrictions and Manchester United are in a similar position despite scouting him, GMS sources understand, but Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan are among the sides providing overseas competition.

GMS insiders familiar with Liverpool's scouting and recruitment ideas recently tempered expectations that the former Wolfsburg man will move to Anfield ahead of the February 3 deadline, meaning Arteta has a chance to overcome a host of interested parties if he makes the decision to pounce.

