Arsenal are in a positive position when it comes to attempting to win the race for a World Cup winner, it has been claimed.

Arsenal could now go 'quite big' for £80m striker at the Emirates

Arsenal are in a strong position to land Lautaro Martinez and it would not come as a shock if they went 'big' in an attempt to lure the Inter Milan star to the Emirates Stadium, journalist Paul Brown has told GiveMeSport.

The Gunners sealed a 1-0 win over Leicester City at the weekend, thanks to a Gabriel Martinelli strike, as Mikel Arteta's side remained at the top of the Premier League.

Arsenal transfer news - Lautaro Martinez

According to Football Insider, Arsenal have reignited their interest in Martinez and have made contact with his representatives ahead of a potential summer switch.

The report suggests the north Londoners are looking to take advantage of Inter's precarious financial situation and a deal may be struck for in the region of £80million.

Respected reporter Brown recently told GiveMeSport that Martinez could form a 'mouthwatering' partnership with Gabriel Jesus if sporting director Edu succeeds in the pursuit of his signature.

But Arsenal are not the only side coveting the 2022 World Cup winner as Manchester United and Chelsea are also mulling over whether to offer a route into the Premier League, while La Liga giants Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are long-term admirers.

Inter are in a strong negotiating position as Martinez still has just shy of three-and-a-half years remaining on his £184,000-per-week contract at the San Siro.

What has Paul Brown said about Martinez?

Brown believes Martinez would only entertain joining a club competing in the Champions League if he is to move onto pastures new during the summer.

With that being the case, the journalist feels Arsenal could look to pounce as they are on course to qualify for Europe's elite club competition.

Brown told GiveMeSport: "I think Lautaro Martinez will go to a Champions League club if he is to move.

"It's looking pretty good for Arsenal in that regard and it wouldn't surprise me at all if they went quite big for him this summer."

Would Martinez be a good signing for Arsenal?

Transfermarkt statistics show Martinez has amassed 154 goal contributions over the course of his senior club career, emphasising that he is a serious threat in the final third of the pitch.

There is no doubt that the 25-year-old Argentina international, who has found the back of the net 16 times since the campaign got underway, would be an asset to Arsenal.

FBref data highlights that Martinez has averaged more goals per 90 minutes than current Arsenal frontman Jesus this season.

Considering the Gunners forked out £45million to tempt the Brazilian away from Manchester City last summer and he has played a key role in their title tilt, that is no mean feat.

WhoScored have handed Martinez an average match rating of 7.24 for his Serie A performances this term, which has not been bettered by any of his Inter teammates, and Arsenal should swoop for him if the opportunity arises.

