Arsenal have refused to rule out the possibility of attempting to lure Nico Williams to the Emirates Stadium in 2025 as the Athletic Bilbao star did not dismiss the idea of heading to north London when boss Mikel Arteta was circling during the summer transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although Raheem Sterling has bolstered the Gunners' options on the flanks for the remainder of the campaign, thanks to a deal being agreed for his loan side to cover less than half his wages after making the switch from Chelsea on deadline day, plans are already being made for future reinforcements.

Mikel Merino earned a move to Arsenal after playing a pivotal role in Spain winning Euro 2024, with sporting director Edu tempting Real Sociedad into cashing in for up to £31.6million having been challenged to lead the recruitment drive, and the Premier League title-chasers remain interested in securing international teammate Williams.

Gunners Open to Reigniting Williams Interest

Spain international did not totally rule out heading to north London

Arsenal are seriously considering whether to up the ante for Williams next year, according to GMS sources, because he was their standout attacking target throughout the summer transfer window and they were given fresh optimism that he would be open to completing the switch as he opted against totally ruling out joining the north Londoners.

The Gunners are aware that the winger has a release clause worth in the region of £50million written into his Athletic Bilbao contract, and they will continue monitoring his performances over the course of the campaign before potentially leaving the La Liga outfit helpless by stumping up the cash.

Although Arsenal did not receive true encouragement from Williams' camp to follow up their interest with a proposal, GMS sources have been informed that he has not shut down the prospect of making the move further down the line, and the capital club are circling after Sterling has only been brought in as a short-term option.

Nico Williams' statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Raheem Sterling Nico Williams Raheem Sterling Crosses 6.10 2.68 Shot-creating actions 4.82 3.86 Shots 2.23 2.32 Key passes 1.87 1.36 Assists 0.44 0.18 Goals 0.20 0.36 Statistics correct as of 04/09/2024

Arteta is keen to see how the England international will adjust to his new surroundings, having found the back of the net 123 times in the Premier League, but he is still scouring the market for a long-term addition who is capable of being an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

GMS recently revealed that Williams' wage demands were one of the factors that made it difficult for Arsenal to pounce ahead of last week's transfer deadline, but they have refused to lose hope of eventually convincing him to walk away from boyhood club Athletic Bilbao and test himself in the English top flight for the first time in his career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nico Williams played a crucial role in Spain beating England in the Euro 2024 final as, alongside his goal, he registered three shots and as many key passes

Barcelona Could Compete for Williams Swoop

La Liga heavyweights have been among winger's admirers

GMS sources have been told that Arsenal are aware there remains a chance of being beaten to Williams' signature if it becomes clear that a 2025 move is on the cards as La Liga heavyweights Barcelona are in danger of providing stiff competition, but plans have been put in place to continue tracking developments.

The Blaugrana are firm admirers of the 22-year-old, who has been restricted to just 230 minutes of action during the early stages of the campaign thanks to being given more time to rest following a successful Euro 2024, and head coach Hansi Flick is being kept informed of his availability.

But Arsenal are adamant that they are among the frontrunners for Williams' services if he embarks on a fresh challenge at the end of the season, GMS sources understand, and there is an expectation that he will eventually move onto pastures new despite his loyalty to Athletic Bilbao.

