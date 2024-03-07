Highlights Arsenal are open to cashing in on Emile Smith Rowe if an offer which meets their demands is submitted during the summer transfer window.

West Ham United and Aston Villa are among the sides keeping tabs on the three-cap England international's situation.

Smith Rowe has been eager to remain at the Emirates Stadium instead of moving onto pastures new despite being forced to contend with limited game time.

Arsenal are willing to sell Emile Smith Rowe if a suitable offer is tabled during the summer transfer window despite the Gunners' academy graduate being desperate to remain at the Emirates Stadium, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The creative midfielder was overlooked by boss Mikel Arteta and remained an unused substitute as the north Londoners kept their title bid on track thanks to recording a 6-0 thumping of Sheffield United earlier this week, which equalled their biggest away win in the Premier League.

It means that Smith Rowe has been limited to just 357 minutes of action since the campaign got underway, and Arsenal are beginning to consider cashing in as they look to take their squad to the next level.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Emile Smith Rowe has failed to register at least one shot in just three of his Premier League appearances this season, with those occasions coming against Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Crystal Palace

Smith Rowe Wanted By West Ham and Aston Villa

Gunners' Decision on Whether to Sell Will Depend on Size of Offers

Arsenal are confident that they could demand 'decent money' for Smith Rowe after he has gained interest from the likes of West Ham United and Aston Villa ahead of the transfer window reopening in the summer, according to GMS sources, and their decision over his long-term future will depend on whether any bids meet the Gunners' demands.

The capital club are not actively looking to offload the three-cap England international as he is still highly-rated by Arteta and key figures behind the scenes, but they are looking to improve their options ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, and he is being seen as a sellable asset.

But Smith Rowe has been very keen to stay at Arsenal, having come through his boyhood club's youth system and broken into the first-team before injuries halted his progress, despite having Premier League rivals circling for his signature and keeping tabs on his situation.

Emile Smith Rowe's season-by-season injury record Season Days out injured Injuries Matches missed 2023/24 46 2 10 2022/23 63 1 14 2021/22 0 0 0 2020/21 46 1 15 2019/20 25 2 4 2018/19 210 4 35 Statistics correct as of 07/03/2024

GMS sources understand that West Ham have set their sights on being more cautious in the transfer market, despite bagging £105million when they sold Declan Rice to the Gunners for a club-record fee last year, and they will look to lower their spending even though they have made attracting homegrown talent to the London Stadium one of their top priorities for the next window.

Villa also find themselves in a tricky situation due to fears of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, leading to them considering their finances and contemplating whether to sell Jacob Ramsey, meaning they could struggle to meet Smith Rowe's price tag.

Arteta Demanded £60m When Hammers Came Calling

Arsenal Believe Smith Rowe is of Similar Value to Mount

Arsenal slapped a £60million price tag on Smith Rowe ahead of the turn of the year, according to TEAMtalk, which resulted in a move to West Ham failing to come to fruition during the winter transfer window despite Hammers boss David Moyes being keen to strike a deal.

The report suggests that the Gunners demanded the significant figure as they believe he is of similar value to Mason Mount, who joined Manchester United from Chelsea for a similar amount in July, and the door will be open for him to seal his departure if he continues struggling in his bid to break into the forefront of Arteta's plans.

Arsenal opted against sending Smith Rowe out on loan during the early stages of 2024, when West Ham expressed an interest, and he remained determined to fight for a place in the preferred starting line-up instead of embarking on a fresh challenge midway through the season.

Respected journalist Paul Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that Arteta has held talks with the 23-year-old over his future and reassured him that he still has a big part to play in the club's colours, but the north Londoners are starting to seriously consider selling him.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored and Transfermarkt