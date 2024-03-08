Highlights Arsenal have the chance to make one of the standout acquisitions of the summer as Fulham will contemplate selling Joao Palhinha.

The Gunners have held internal discussions over whether to make a move for the Portugal international after impressing during his Premier League career.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes that outgoing Bayern Munich chief Thomas Tuchel could play a role in blocking Palhinha's potential switch to Arsenal.

Arsenal could pull off 'one of the best signings' of the summer if they win the race for Joao Palhinha, but transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Thomas Tuchel's impending departure from Bayern Munich may give Gunners boss Mikel Arteta an obstacle to overcome in his bid to lure the Fulham star to the Emirates Stadium.

Although the north Londoners strengthened their options in front of the backline by sealing the club-record arrival of Declan Rice, thanks to reaching a £105million agreement with West Ham United in July, they will be handed another opportunity to bolster the squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign getting underway.

Arsenal are firmly in the title race after extending their impressive run of form by completing a 6-0 mauling of strugglers Sheffield United earlier this week, which equalled their biggest away win in the Premier League, but that has not stopped Arteta and sporting director Edu scouring the market for potential acquisitions.

Palhinha Could Be Set for Summer Move as Price Tag Emerges

Fulham vice-chairman Tony Khan has revealed that offers for Palhinha will be considered in the summer, according to talkSPORT, and it has led to the Cottagers slapping a £60million price tag on their prised asset as they are expected interested parties to test their resolve by heading to the negotiating table with formal proposals.

The report suggests that the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea would have no issues meeting the west Londoners' demands for the Portugal international, who was on the brink of joining Bayern Munich before the deal fell through as it was not completed before the German deadline in September.

Khan's admission will have also resulted in Arsenal being optimistic of being able to reach an agreement as they held internal discussions over potentially pouncing for Palhinha before the turn of the year, and statistics highlight that he has been posting better defensive figures than Rice this season.

Joao Palhinha's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Declan Rice this season Joao Palhinha Declan Rice Percentage of dribblers tackled 66.0 58.5 Tackles 5.12 2.11 Blocks 2.05 1.17 Clearances 1.95 1.64 Interceptions 1.76 1.37 Statistics correct as of 05/03/2024

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal hold a genuine interest in landing Palhinha, despite also having Jorginho and Thomas Partey among their defensive midfield options, while the Gunners have been handed a further boost as Liverpool are not planning to make a move.

But Fulham will head into the upcoming transfer window in a strong negotiating position, despite Khan conceding that a close season move could be on the cards, as the 28-year-old's £80,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until 2028 due to agreeing fresh terms a matter of days after his switch to Bayern collapsed.

The Cottagers forked out £20million when they beat Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers to signing Palhinha from Portuguese giants Sporting close to two years ago, and they are on course to make a significant profit if they choose to cash in during the summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joao Palhinha has made three appearances against Arsenal during his career, and could play a key role in the Gunners missing out on the Premier League title as he grabbed a late leveller for Fulham in a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium in August

Dean Jones - Tuchel Could Throw Spanner in the Works in Arsenal Pursuit

Jones has refused to rule out the possibility of Tuchel looking to acquire Palhinha when he secures his next challenge, following his departure from Bayern at the end of the season, as he was the driving force behind the reigning Bundesliga champions' initial attempts to land him.

Although the reputable journalist has conceded that it could complicate matters for Arsenal if the German tactician finds a new job quickly, he insists that the defensive midfielder is capable of taking the Gunners to the next level and may prove to be one of the standout buys of the fast-approaching transfer window.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Obviously, Thomas Tuchel was the guy heavily pushing the move to Bayern. If that starts not to become an option, you start to wonder where Thomas Tuchel will end up next and, if it is a big club, does that open the door for Palhinha to go there? "Palhinha has been talked about in terms of Arsenal and Liverpool. I think he would do a tremendous job in either of those teams. "At the right price, he is gettable. With that being the case, I feel like he could be one of the best signings anyone could make this summer."

Jorginho Wanted by Serie A Giants amid Uncertainty Over Future

Jorginho has attracted interest from a host of Serie A clubs after entering the final months of his deal, according to the Evening Standard, and he is able to pen a pre-contract agreement with any of his Italian admirers ahead of potentially leaving Arsenal as a free agent in the summer.

The report suggests that Juventus, Lazio and Napoli have been alerted to the 32-year-old's situation, with his £110,000-per-week terms being due to expire at the end of June, but Arteta is determined to keep him at the Emirates Stadium after playing a key role in the Premier League title hunt.

It is understood that Arsenal are set to open discussions with Jorginho over a new contract as they are desperate to reward him for a string of impressive performances instead of taking advantage of an option to extend his current agreement by a further 12 months.

Although AC Milan and Inter Milan have joined a trio of Serie A rivals in targeting the former Chelsea man, with his agent Joao Santos revealing that a return to Italy may be a possibility, Lazio is thought to be his preferred destination if he embarks on a fresh challenge away from north London.

Transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal are 'having the last laugh' after choosing to land Jorginho instead of meeting Brighton & Hove Albion's demands for Moises Caicedo as the Ecuador international has gone on to struggle since joining Chelsea.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt