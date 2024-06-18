Highlights Arsenal are mulling over whether to make a move for Pedro Neto in the aftermath of being left frustrated in their pursuit of Benjamin Sesko.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is looking to bolster his attacking options after falling agonisingly short of clinching the Premier League title.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are seeking £60million after Neto has also gained interest from Manchester City and Newcastle United.

Arsenal could choose to revive their interest in Wolverhampton Wanderers star Pedro Neto as boss Mikel Arteta is still desperate to breathe new life into his attack despite suffering the blow of being unable to lure Benjamin Sesko to the Emirates Stadium, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The RB Leipzig striker chose to pen a new contract at Red Bull Arena last week - ending speculation over a potential summer move to the Premier League after gaining interest from the Gunners, Chelsea and Manchester United - and that has forced the north Londoners to move onto alternative targets.

Having narrowly missed out on ending Arsenal's wait for another Premier League crown, having seen Manchester City pip them to the post on the final day of the 2023/24 campaign and clinch a record-breaking fourth title on the spin, Arteta has been in discussions with sporting director Edu over potential acquisitions.

Gunners Contemplating Fresh Attempt to Land Neto

Arteta targeting Wolves talisman after Sesko setback

Arsenal may reignite their pursuit of Neto after being on their radar for a significant period, according to GMS sources, and there is a belief among Wolves insiders that a deal could be struck in the coming weeks as the winger has been pinpointed as their expected big-money departure of the summer.

The Gunners are planning to make moves in July, with Euro 2024 scuppering their chances of conducting early business involving a number of potential arrivals, and there is a feeling that Kai Havertz will start the season as their first-choice option to lead the attack after Sesko snubbed a potential move to the capital.

GMS sources have been informed that Arteta could look to draft in a different type of attacker after being foiled in his attempts to secure an out-and-out striker, and Neto would provide the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard with stiff competition for a regular starting berth if he heads to Arsenal after being described as 'absolutely incredible' by Wolves boss Gary O'Neil.

Pedro Neto's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign compared to Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard Pedro Neto Gabriel Martinelli Leandro Trossard Crosses 6.85 4.87 3.11 Shot-creating actions 4.46 4.11 3.55 Key passes 2.26 2.05 1.31 Passes into the penalty area 1.73 1.47 1.58 Assists 0.54 0.18 0.05 Goals 0.12 0.27 0.66 Statistics correct as of 18/06/2024

Although the Gunners consider Bukayo Saka to be their leading force on the right flank, Neto's arrival would ease the burden on the England international after he has picked up several minor injuries in recent months, while he would also add greater strength in depth on the left wing and is capable of being deployed as a support forward.

Arsenal have looked at landing Athletic Bilbao talisman Nico Williams, but he seems to have his heart set on joining La Liga rivals Barcelona if he leaves his boyhood club, and his lofty wage demands have also led to Arteta turning his attentions elsewhere just a matter of days after the transfer window officially reopened.

But the north Londoners are aware that they will have to spend big in order to land Neto if they choose to go in that direction as Wolves have slapped a £60million price tag on the Portugal international after Manchester City and Newcastle United have also been circling for his signature.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Pedro Neto registered 38 key passes over the course of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign

Guimaraes Move to North London Becoming Less Likely

Manchester City are leading race for summer deal

GMS sources have been told that there are growing doubts over whether Arsenal are willing to trigger the £100million release clause written into Bruno Guimaraes' Newcastle contract despite there being an expectation for a significant transfer to be rubber-stamped ahead of the August 30 deadline.

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City are still the favourites to land the Brazilian due to the Gunners showing signs of being against forking out a nine-figure sum less than 12 months after parting with £105million in order to tempt Declan Rice away from West Ham United.

The structure of Guimaraes' release clause may determine whether Arsenal could lodge a lower offer up front and make up the remaining amount over time, but Pep Guardiola's side seem less fazed about the fee it will take to lure him away from St James' Park in the coming weeks.

Arteta has suffered a further setback as GMS sources recently revealed that the defensive midfielder's first-choice destination would be Manchester City if he brings the curtain down on his Newcastle career, having made himself a fans' favourite on Tyneside, and embarks on a fresh challenge.

Arsenal have had their eye on other deep-lying midfielders, including Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi and Everton man Amadou Onana, and the latter appears to be a more likely option despite dialogue being open on both fronts as preparations are made for the 2024/25 campaign.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored