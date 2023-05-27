Arsenal could terminate Nicolas Pepe's contract if they cannot find a buyer as he 'doesn't have a future' at the Emirates Stadium, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners broke their transfer record in order to sign the winger from Lille in 2019, forking out £72million, but he does not feature in boss Mikel Arteta's plans.

Arsenal transfer news - Nicolas Pepe

According to Football.London, Pepe is expected to seal his Arsenal exit when the summer transfer window opens for business.

The report suggests the 27-year-old is surplus to requirements and, ahead of a potential spending spree, the Gunners could terminate his contract if suitable offers are not tabled.

Pepe is currently on a season-long loan with Nice, but the deal does not include an option for the Ligue 1 side to make the switch permanent.

Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal may face difficulties in attempting to offload the Ivory Coast international as he could hold out on heading onto pastures new until he becomes a free agent.

Pepe is set to enter the final 12 months of his £140,000-per-week contract in the summer, leaving the north Londoners with limited time in which to cash in.

What has Paul Brown said about Pepe?

Brown has refused to rule out the possibility of Arsenal tearing up Pepe's contract if lucrative proposals are not forthcoming during the transfer window.

The journalist feels the former Angers man is approaching the end of his Gunners career, and the club are desperate to get him off their books.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "If they need the space in the squad, and there are no suitable offers for Pepe, then it is possible that Arsenal will just pay the contract up.

"He doesn't have a future at the club. I doubt Arsenal want him hanging around until his contract is over."

Will Arsenal find it difficult to sell Pepe for a big fee?

Pepe has found the back of the net 27 times and registered a further 21 assists in 112 appearances for Arsenal, according to Transfermarkt.

He has also shown that he is capable of being a serious threat in the final third of the pitch during his loan spell with Nice, having got his name on the scoresheet eight times, so there are likely to be suitors.

Pepe is keen to remain with Nice beyond the end of the campaign but, although the French outfit are open to the possibility, they are biding their time before making a final decision over whether to head to the negotiating table.

However, with Nice's record outlay being just shy of £20million for Terem Moffi, there is no way that they will be able to come close to the fee Arsenal paid for Pepe's services.