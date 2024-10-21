Arsenal could attempt to agree a deal for Benjamin Sesko in January ahead of eventually completing the move to the Emirates Stadium during the summer after the RB Leipzig star has remained boss Mikel Arteta's leading striker target despite additional interest in Juventus frontman Dusan Vlahovic, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Gunners forked out more than £90million to secure reinforcements before the transfer window slammed shut in August, Kai Havertz has continued leading the north Londoners' attack during the early stages of the season after sporting director Edu failed to add a fresh centre forward to their squad.

William Saliba picked up the first red card of his senior career as Arsenal's Premier League title hopes suffered a significant blow thanks to being condemned to a 2-0 defeat by Bournemouth last weekend, and plans are being devised ahead of having the opportunity to draft in fresh faces at the turn of the year.

Gunners May Enter January Talks Over Sesko

Leipzig willing to sell striker at market value despite new contract

Arsenal may consider pre-agreeing a deal for Sesko in January ahead of him potentially making the move from Leipzig during the summer, according to GMS sources, and they have been given hope of reaching an agreement as his current employers are prepared to sanction his departure for in the region of £50million.

Although the Slovenia international has put the Bundesliga side in a stronger negotiating position thanks to penning a new contract in June, which has tied him down to Red Bull Arena until 2029 on an agreement worth more than £91,000-per-week, they will not hold out for an astronomical bid and will allow him to leave at market value.

GMS sources have been informed that Arsenal are not expected to land Sesko midway through the season as he is committed to remaining in his current surroundings for the rest of the campaign, but there is a verbal pact allowing him to embark on a fresh challenge during the summer after signing fresh terms a matter of months ago.

Benjamin Sesko's statistical averages per 90 minutes in domestic action this season compared to Dusan Vlahovic Benjamin Sesko Dusan Vlahovic Percentage of aerial duels won 62.5 52.2 Shots 2.28 4.05 Shot-creating actions 1.75 1.49 Shots on target 0.88 0.95 Goals 0.35 0.68 Assists 0.35 0.00 Statistics correct as of 21/10/2024

Chelsea signed Christopher Nkunku from Leipzig in a £53million deal in June 2023, having initially agreed a deal the previous December, and the Gunners have refused to rule out the possibility of attempting to follow in their London rivals' footsteps by holding similar negotiations for the 21-year-old marksman.

Arsenal could look to reach an agreement for Sesko a number of months in advance in an attempt to beat fellow suitors to his signature after Manchester United and Chelsea also tracked him last summer, GMS sources have learned, but there is an awareness that he does not want to rush into a big move and he may even decide to snub offers until 2026.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Benjamin Sesko has registered 13 shots over the course of his first seven Bundesliga appearances this season

Cut-Price Vlahovic Move Remains Possibility

North Londoners could profit from Juventus contract situation

Although Sesko has remained Arsenal's first-choice attacking target as plans are put in place, GMS sources have been told that the capital club are continuing to monitor Vlahovic's situation at Juventus as he could be available for a bargain fee if he does not sign a new contract at the Allianz Stadium.

The 24-year-old will enter the final 12 months of his deal in the summer if he does not put pen-to-paper, resulting in the Gunners being put on red alert after seeing him find the back of the net seven times over the course of 10 appearances this season when he has already had long-term admiration from Arteta.

Vlahovic is open to moving to the Premier League after being on Arsenal's radar for an extensive period, GMS sources understand, and Juventus are struggling to tempt him into signing a new contract as he is seeking terms worth close to £8.3million-per-season when the Serie A heavyweights are looking to cut costs.

Related Mikel Arteta Drops Arsenal Injury Update on Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard Mikel Arteta has provided an injury update on Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard at Arsenal.

The Italian giants were initially open to cashing in on the Serbian during the summer, but they have become more staunch in their desire to keep him and his potential departure would be for financial reasons - due to him currently pocketing more than £350,000-per-week - after remaining in ongoing discussions over a five-year deal.

Arteta is almost certain to add a traditional forward to his options in 2025, resulting in a move for Vlahovic being a possibility, but GMS sources have been made aware that Arsenal are confident Sesko would have picked them over other suitors if he had chosen to leave Leipzig, and they feel they are in pole position to profit after completing the groundwork.

GMS recently reported that the Gunners could reignite their pursuit of the former Red Bull Salzburg talisman next year, but uncertainty over whether he is prepared to leave his current surroundings has resulted in them keeping their options open as they continue aiming to make improvements to their squad.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored