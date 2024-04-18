Highlights Arsenal left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko faces doubts over his future at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners full-back has been criticised for his recent showing in Mikel Arteta's side's 2-0 defeat at the expense of Aston Villa.

Fabrizio Romano reveals that Arsenal have "discussed internally" the prospect of signing a new left-back.

Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko faces doubts over his future at the Emirates Stadium, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively tells GIVEMESPORT that the club could look to sign a left-back during the 2024 summer window.

The Gunners must now focus on attempting to claim their first Premier League title since 2004, having been knocked out of the Champions League at the expense of Bayern Munich earlier this month.

Mikel Arteta has enjoyed a successful managerial career in north London but is facing a fourth consecutive season without winning a major trophy. Zinchenko had established himself as a regular upon his arrival at Arsenal, but has found opportunities tough going this term.

Zinchenko's Arsenal future in doubt

Following Arsenal's 2-0 Premier League defeat at the expense of Aston Villa on 14th April, some of the Gunners faithful feel that the club has moved beyond the services of Oleskandr Zinchenko. An error-strewn performance by Arteta's backline allowed Villa to snatch all three points at the Emirates Stadium, meaning that Arsenal relinquished top spot in the division.

Zinchenko was responsible for several lapses in concentration throughout the game and will feel that he could have contributed more effectively towards what turned out to be a disappointing and damning blow to Arsenal's title prospects. Arteta's side have since slipped out of the Champions League, having succumbed to a 3-2 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich at the quarter-final stage.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Zinchenko ranks in the top 1% of full-backs across Europe's big five leagues, as well as the Champions League, for progressive passes per 90 minutes (11.00) over the last 365 days.

Pundit Ray Parlour has backed Arsenal to replace Zinchenko at left-back this summer, as Arteta looks to strengthen what is already a squad bursting with talent. The 27-year-old has found regular football difficult to come by this term, having played just 58% of minutes in the Premier League.

Ben White vs Oleksandr Zinchenko - 2023/24 Premier League stats Ben White Oleksandr Zinchenko Appearances 29(2) 20(5) Minutes 2476 1678 Tackles per game 1.3 2 Interceptions per game 0.9 0.8 Fouls per game 0.5 0.3 Clearances per game 1.8 0.9 Blocks per game 0.6 0.1 Overall rating 6.87 6.84

Fabrizio Romano - Arsenal have discussed left-back signing 'internally'

Romano admits that nothing is guaranteed at Arsenal yet, with the Gunners eager to wait until the outcome of the 2023/24 season to make their decisions in the transfer market. The Italian journalist reveals that the left-back spot has been "discussed internally". Asked if doubts over Zinchenko could force Arsenal to sign a replacement, Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT:

“It's a possibility. It’s not guaranteed yet because, from what I'm hearing, Arsenal are still waiting to understand what they want to do at the end of the season. They want to see what happens in the Premier League to decide what they want to do regarding investments in different positions, but left-back could be one of the positions to cover. This is something they have discussed internally. So, at the moment, we don't have names yet because they don't have a proper decision on who the player they want to sign is. But bringing in a new left-back in the summer transfer window is possible.”

Arsenal will address Mikel Arteta's contract situation

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, Arsenal are set to address Mikel Arteta's future at the Emirates Stadium. The Spaniard's current contract expires in the summer of 2025, meaning the Gunners will be eager to tie him down to fresh terms. Arteta was appointed as Arsenal boss towards the end of 2019, replacing Unai Emery in north London.

The 13-time English champions have been transformed from lower top-half candidates to Premier League title candidates for the second consecutive season under the former midfielder's reign. Having fallen just short of winning the league last term, Arsenal and Arteta will be keen to go one better and secure their first title since the famous invincible side of the 2003/04 season.

All statistics courtesy of FBref, Transfermarkt and WhoScored, correct as of 18-04-24.