Arsenal have not given up in their pursuit of Moises Caicedo and could 'try again' after the Emirates Stadium outfit had bids turned down by Brighton & Hove Albion a matter of months ago, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having booked their place in next season's Champions League, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu are putting plans in place for the summer transfer window.

Arsenal transfer news - Moises Caicedo

According to the Evening Standard, Brighton fear that Caicedo is set to move onto pastures new as Arsenal and Chelsea are battling it out for his signature.

The report suggests the north Londoners' interest has not gone away despite having two lucrative proposals snubbed by the Seagulls during the winter transfer window, while Manchester United could also attempt to strike a deal.

It is understood that Newcastle United are another Premier League club considering a move for Caicedo as Magpies head coach Eddie Howe looks to bolster his squad.

Brighton are demanding more than £70million for the Ecuador international, who still has four years remaining on his £60,000-per-week contract.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal have held discussions with Caicedo's representatives.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Caicedo?

Galetti understands that Liverpool are also in the hunt for Caicedo's services, but another Arsenal bid cannot be ruled out after they failed to reach an agreement with Brighton earlier this year.

The respected Italian journalist has warned that the Gunners will have to be willing to spend big as the central midfielder's contract has left Brighton in a strong negotiating position.

Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: "In addition to Liverpool and Chelsea, Arsenal could also try again for the Brighton midfielder in the summer even if, at the moment, he is no longer a priority.

"Caicedo has four years left on his contract, so Brighton will try to maximise his value as much as possible from his eventual sale. It's going to be a long summer for Caicedo, for sure."

Would Caicedo be a good signing for Arsenal?

There is no doubt that Caicedo would make Arsenal more solid as, according to Sofascore, he averaged 2.7 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per outing during the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

A further attraction for Arteta will be the fact the 21-year-old has already made 45 appearances in the English top flight, meaning he will not need time to adjust to the rigours of the division.

Caicedo's Brighton performances have caught the eye, with Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp claiming he is 'magnificent' and a 'brilliant tackler'.

WhoScored data highlights that none of the South American's Seagulls teammates averaged more tackles than him before the season reached its climax last month.

Caicedo, who joined his current employers in a £4.5million deal from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle in 2021, would certainly strengthen Arsenal in the middle of the park.