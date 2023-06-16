Arsenal will 'walk away' from a potential deal to bring Kai Havertz to the Emirates Stadium if Chelsea refuse to lower their valuation, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is looking to strengthen his squad after a campaign which saw his side finish five points off Premier League champions Manchester City and seal a return to the Champions League.

Arsenal transfer news - Kai Havertz

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have succeeded in agreeing personal terms with Havertz ahead of a potential big-money move across London.

The respected Italian journalist suggests the Gunners have entered discussions with Chelsea after the Germany international made it clear that he is open to heading to the Emirates Stadium.

But Havertz's price tag is proving to be a major stumbling block as it is understood that Arsenal not willing to go near his current employers' £75million asking price.

Chelsea's demands have resulted in Real Madrid cooling their interest in the attacker, while a move to Bayern Munich has not been ruled out.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal will have to put a bid worth upwards of £60million on the table in order to tempt the Blues into sanctioning Havertz's departure.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Havertz?

Jacobs has warned that Arsenal could follow Real Madrid in focusing on other targets if Chelsea are unwilling to reduce Havertz's price tag.

But the respected journalist understands the Gunners are confident that a deal is there to be done as the attacker is willing to complete the switch to north London.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "With Real Madrid, when they looked at Havertz, they were not prepared to go too much higher than £45million or £50million. Arsenal probably have a similar approach, where there will be a top-end number for Havertz.

"If Chelsea maintain their valuation, Arsenal will walk away. But what gives Arsenal confidence is they do feel like the price may drop. They also do feel like Havertz may be open to the move."

Would Havertz be a good signing for Arsenal?

Although Havertz was not particularly eye-catching last season, with Transfermarkt statistics highlighting he only found the back of the net nine times during an underwhelming campaign for Chelsea, he has previously shown that he is more than capable of being a nightmare for defenders.

The 24-year-old has already scored 78 goals during the early stages of his senior club career, while he has also chipped in with a further 46 assists along the way.

Havertz has also proven that he is a man for the big occasions after getting his name on the scoresheet in some momentous clashes, including the winner in Chelsea's Champions League final victory over Manchester City two years ago.

With his £150,000-per-week contract being due to expire in 2025, now could be the perfect time for Arsenal to pounce and weaken one of their rivals.

BT Sport pundit Owen Hargreaves, via Football365, has previously described Havertz as 'outstanding', further emphasising that he would be an exciting acquisition at the right price.