Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is destined for a busy final month of the transfer window, with both incomings and outgoings expected at the Emirates Stadium ahead of next month's deadline, three reliable journalists revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners claimed a huge scalp in their first competitive match of the season against Manchester City during Sunday's Community Shield, with attention now switching towards this weekend's Premier League opener.

It comes after a busy summer for the north Londoners, who have spent over £200 million on fresh talent, with Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice having joined the club.

Arteta's men are among the pre-season favourites to go on and challenge for the Premier League title, having pushed eventual champions City all the way last time around.

Ultimately falling just short, Arsenal finished a mere five points behind treble-winners City, with a renewed optimism beginning to gather pace ahead of the new campaign.

It's been 20 years since Arsenal last lifted the Premier League title, with plenty tipping them to end that drought this time around.

But before they can start thinking about silverware, it's suggested Arteta is still hoping to make some changes to his Arsenal squad.

It comes amid rumours linking current Arsenal players away from the Emirates Stadium, with three journalists providing key updates on Arsenal's transfer business to GIVEMESPORT.

4 Kai Havertz set for position change?

Given he only arrived at Arsenal a matter of weeks ago, it could be surprising to see Havertz's name among those tipped to leave.

Alas, the German international isn't on Arsenal's transfer list already, but it might take him some time to nail down a position in Arteta's starting-11.

Havertz arrived from Chelsea in June for a whopping £65 million, penning a five-year contract with the north Londoners.

However, almost immediately upon his arrival from their cross-city rivals, questions over how he'd be used in the starting-11 were beginning to be asked.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Havertz could prove to be a revelation for Arsenal this season, while also warning the Gunners if Arteta doesn't get it right, he could easily be the next big-money transfer flop.

The attacker played 87 minutes during Sunday's Community Shield clash against City, managing 26 touches and notching two shots on target, as per FotMob.

Operating as a centre forward in that game due to Gabriel Jesus' injury, Havertz failed to impress, and journalist Paul Brown believes he will have to get used to being moved around by Arteta.

On the 24-year-old, Brown said: "I'm not entirely convinced about how successful he will be as a false nine centre forward type if he has to play there a lot this season.

"But Arsenal do have plenty of options and they can play him in a lot of different positions. So I think you'll probably see him moved around quite a lot in the opening few weeks while Arteta works out what the best way to use him is.

"I think he'll be a success at Arsenal but I'm not convinced that his best position is playing the centre forward or false nine for them."

3 Jorginho future in doubt?

Another player who has recently joined the Gunners, Jorginho arrived at the Emirates Stadium in January, but his immediate future with the club is now in doubt.

Billed as the experienced player Arsenal needed to get them over the line in the Premier League, the Italian international joined the club as part of a £12 million deal with London rivals Chelsea.

The 48-cap midfielder notched up 15 appearances across all competitions for Arteta's side, with talk he could be let go this summer having been gathering pace earlier in the window.

Reports from Turkey suggested Jorginho could be let go by Arsenal, with Super Lig giants Fenerbahce having been alerted of the midfielder's potential availability.

The report suggests the Istanbul-based outfit were considering launching an approach for the former Chelsea man.

However, in the latest update provided to GIVEMESPORT from Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor, it appears talk of a move could be hearsay after all.

On the 31-year-old, Taylor said: "I expect him to stay 100%. I think the only way that would probably change is if Arsenal decided they wanted to bring in another midfielder.

"But even still, I can't really see Jorginho leaving, he's only just joined. I think long term, he will probably depart in the next year or so.

"But I think it seems to have been quite settled in pre-season and there's not really anything concrete.

"There's talk of interest from Fenerbahce, but from what I understand that's not genuine at the moment and his agent has ruled out a return to Italy on a lot of occasions this summer.

"So unless something changes, I think he'll be remaining with the club."

2 Ramsdale or Raya for the number-one spot?

In one of the more surprising stories of the transfer window, Arsenal are pushing to bring Brentford's David Raya to the club, despite having Aaron Ramsdale on their roster already.

A revelation for the title-chasing Gunners last season, Ramsdale played in all 38 of their Premier League matches last season, keeping 14 clean sheets during that time, as per Transfermarkt.

As a result, the Englishman was rewarded with a new contract in May, penning a deal which is now due to run out at the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

But there is a real threat as far as Ramsdale is concerned that he might be ousted as Arsenal's number-one shot-stopper in the coming weeks.

That's because according to The Daily Mail, Arsenal are pushing hard to secure the signing of Raya, despite a £23 million bid having been recently rejected by Brentford.

The report suggests a fee in the region of £30 million could be enough to secure the signature of Raya, who has already entered the final 12 months of his £25,000-per-week contract.

And as a result of their transfer interest, journalist Ben Jacobs has warned in an interview with GIVEMESPORT that Ramsdale's game time could be in doubt.

On the current state of play, Jacobs said: "Arsenal obviously going to play a lot of games, but they're both quality goalkeepers.

"Raya statistically, was one of the top three or four keepers in the Premier League last season, and he played every single game for Brentford.

"So if he moves to Arsenal, one would presume he's not going to move and be a backup so then that calls into question Ramsdale starting spot."