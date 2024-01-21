Highlights Arsenal have a £27million option to turn David Raya's loan move from Brentford into a permanent agreement.

The goalkeeper has gone on to become one of the first names on the team sheet at the Emirates Stadium.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano understands that Raya has already negotiated a long-term contract with Arsenal.

Arsenal are 'preparing documents' ahead of David Raya being confirmed as a permanent arrival at the Emirates Stadium, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that it is 'just a matter of time' before the Brentford loanee signs on the dotted line.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta was not afraid to splash the cash during the summer, with him forking out more than £200million on reinforcements after falling agonisingly short of clinching the Premier League title last season, and Raya was among the new recruits.

The goalkeeper has gone on to become one of the first names on the team sheet, having overtaken Aaron Ramsdale in the pecking order a matter of months after the England international penned a £120,000-per-week contract, and Arsenal are looking to retain his services beyond the end of the campaign.

Gunners have permanent agreement in place for Raya

Arsenal could take advantage of a £27million option to make Raya's move permanent, according to Sky Sports, having already forked out a £3million loan fee which allowed him to make the switch across London from Premier League rivals Brentford during the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

The report suggests that the Gunners will be obligated to keep the Spaniard, who has made 161 appearances for the Bees, beyond the expiry of the temporary agreement if certain conditions are met during the remainder of the campaign.

David Raya's statistics in the Premier League this season Saves made 23 Clean sheets 5 Errors leading to a goal 2 Average saves per game 1.5 Average goals conceded per game 1.1 Statistics according to Sofascore - Correct as of 19/1/2024

Italian journalist Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal have already agreed a deal with Brentford, having been forced to rubber-stamp an initial loan due to fears of breaching financial regulations, meaning no further negotiations need to take place with Raya's parent club.

Declan Rice became the Gunners' club-record signing when he sealed a £105million move from West Ham United earlier in the summer and, having also spent big on Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber, Arteta was unable to splash further cash on the shot-stopper.

But Brentford were only willing to sanction Raya's switch after he penned a two-year contract extension, which includes an option for the Bees to extend his stay by an additional 12 months, and director of football Phil Giles admitted those internal discussions were held to ensure he would not become a free agent if his spell with Arsenal did not go to plan.

The 28-year-old has insisted that battling with Ramsdale for a regular starting berth has made him a better goalkeeper despite Arteta coming in for criticism when he decided to make the alteration between the sticks.

Fabrizio Romano - Arsenal preparing documents ahead of deal

Romano understands that Raya is certain to be unveiled as a permanent Arsenal signing as he has already agreed a long-term contract, meaning supporters are just being forced to play the waiting game before an official announcement is made.

The respected journalist is aware that the north Londoners did not encounter any issues when attempting to negotiate personal terms with the former Blackburn Rovers man, resulting in the Gunners preparing for him to put pen-to-paper when it suits all parties.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

"I don't know when it will happen, but it is just a matter of time because everything is already agreed, including on the player's side. Raya already agreed the contract with Arsenal, and it is going to be a long-term deal. "He already said yes to all the conditions last summer, so it's just about preparing documents and signing at the best moment for Arsenal and Brentford. Raya will be an Arsenal goalkeeper next season and in the future."

Cedric close to quitting Arsenal

Besiktas are edging towards reaching an agreement with Cedric Soares ahead of a potential move away from Arsenal, according to MailOnline, but it is still up in the air as to whether he will join the Super Lig heavyweights this month or at the end of the campaign.

The report suggests that there is a possibility that the right-back will head to Turkey on an initial loan deal for the remainder of the season, having been deemed surplus to requirements by Arteta and failed to secure a single minute of Premier League action this term.

After entering the final six months of his £75,000-per-week deal at the turn of the year, Cedric's future appears to be away from the Emirates Stadium, and he can pen a pre-contract agreement as well as hold direct negotiations with overseas suitors.

Related Karim Benzema move could be 'one to follow' amid links to Arsenal Arsenal could be interested in signing Karim Benzema in the January transfer window to plug a gap until the summer.

But Besiktas are facing competition from one of their domestic rivals as it is understood that Trabzonspor are also keen to acquire the 32-year-old's services, having sounded out his representatives ahead of the transfer window officially opening for business.

Reliable reporter Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Cedric is in line to move onto pastures new this month, meaning it is likely that he has already made his final appearance in an Arsenal shirt, and his current employers have been seeking a solution which suits all parties.