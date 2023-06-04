Arsenal are confident of being able to tie William Saliba down to a new contract despite Paris Saint-Germain's interest in the Emirates Stadium fan favourite being 'very real', CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners finished five points adrift of Premier League champions Manchester City, and boss Mikel Arteta is looking to keep key men ahead of another potential title push.

Arsenal transfer news - William Saliba

According to The Sun, Arsenal are shocked by demands being made by Saliba's representatives after being willing to triple his current salary.

The report suggests the north Londoners are ready to offer a long-term contract worth £120,000-per-week, but an agreement is not close to being reached and Ligue 1 giants PSG are monitoring developments.

Arsenal are desperate to see Saliba sign on the dotted line as his current deal, which allows him to pocket £40,000 every seven days, expires next summer.

But uncertainty over the France international's future has led to suitors circling, and it is understood that three unnamed clubs have enquired over his availability.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that tying Saliba down to fresh terms is a 'priority' for Arsenal.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Saliba?

Jacobs understands that PSG are looking to pounce if it becomes clear that Arsenal are fighting a losing battle in their bid to hand Saliba a new contract.

But the respected journalist is aware that the Gunners remain optimistic of reaching an agreement as technical director Edu continues to hold discussions with the central defender's representatives.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "As I've said many times for a year, the PSG interest is very real. They've got one clear target, which is buy young and, where possible, buy French.

"But there remains high confidence, at Arsenal, that a deal will eventually get done because Saliba is settled at the club."

Should Arsenal sell Saliba this summer?

Sofascore data highlights that Saliba helped Arsenal keep 11 clean sheets during the Premier League campaign, while he also averaged three clearances and 1.3 tackles per outing.

His impressive performances were key in the capital club pushing for the title, and the former Saint-Etienne man's importance was emphasised as the wheels came off in their bid to be crowned champions after he suffered a season-ending back injury.

Arsenal only kept two clean sheets after Saliba, who also chipped in with three goals throughout the 2022/23 season, was forced onto the sidelines.

The 22-year-old, who cost £27million when he headed to north London in 2019, has become one of the first names on the team-sheet.

But Arsenal will not want to see Saliba walk away as a free agent next summer, so cashing in will have to be seriously considered if it becomes clear that he is unwilling to put pen-to-paper.