Arsenal making a move to tempt Southampton star Romeo Lavia to the Emirates Stadium 'could be one to watch', journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners are on the brink of signing Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber, having agreed £105million and £38.5million fees respectively, but head coach Mikel Arteta remains in the market for further additions to his squad.

Arsenal transfer news - Romeo Lavia

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal have joined Liverpool and Chelsea in holding discussions with Lavia's representatives over a potential summer switch.

The report suggests Southampton are confident of being able to secure a fee worth close to their £50million valuation due to the widespread interest in the central midfielder.

It is understood that Arteta is keen to win the race for Lavia as he looks to add youth, depth and drive to the reconfigured engine room at Arsenal.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Gunners are keen on the Belgium international, but they may hold off heading to the negotiating table until Thomas Partey's future is resolved.

Liverpool are convinced that Lavia wants to head to Anfield, potentially putting them in pole position, but La Liga giants Barcelona are also mulling over whether to up the ante in their pursuit.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Lavia?

Jacobs believes Arsenal will be eager to add another central midfielder to their squad if Partey heads through the exit door just a matter of days after Granit Xhaka completed a £21.4million switch to Bayer Leverkusen.

The journalist is aware that Lavia is seeking a move away from Southampton, following their relegation from the Premier League last season, and he has refused to rule out the possibility of a transfer to north London.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "If Partey joins Xhaka in leaving, I can see Arsenal coming in for a midfielder.

"I think Romeo Lavia, much like with Liverpool, could be one to watch. The player obviously doesn't want to stay in the Championship. Southampton want around £50million.

"Even Chelsea have taken a little look as well, but it's very much Liverpool and Arsenal who have been exploring that deal, more so Liverpool at the moment.

"Arsenal may move if they have space to bring in another midfielder, and then Chelsea have had this historical interest in Lavia, so plenty of clubs are looking."

What is the latest news on Partey's future?

According to CBS Sports, Partey's representatives have informed Al-Ahli, Al-Khaleej and Al-Nassr that he will not be heading to the big-spending Saudi Pro League if he seals his Arsenal departure ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

The report suggests the Ghana international, who made 40 appearances last season, would prefer to join Serie A giants Juventus despite Al-Nassr being prepared to head to the capital with a bid worth close to £26million.

Arsenal are willing to offload Partey, with Rice on the verge of joining Kai Havertz in heading to the Emirates Stadium, and he is keen to remain in Europe.

The defensive midfielder, who has entered the final two years of his £200,000-per-week contract, has also gained interest from a Premier League rival.

Manchester United have joined the race for Partey's signature, meaning he has a host of options ahead of potentially bringing the curtain down on his Arsenal career.