Arsenal could make direct contact with West Ham United regarding Declan Rice this week, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The England international looks set to leave the club during the summer transfer window.

Arsenal transfer news - Declan Rice

Rice has been heavily linked with a move away from the Hammers this summer, and with their season now complete after winning the Europa Conference League, things could start to heat up.

Following West Ham's sensational 2-1 victory over Fiorentina, chairman David Sullivan spoke about Rice's future, confirming he will leave the London Stadium.

Speaking to talkSPORT, when asked if Rice had played his final game in a West Ham shirt, Sullivan said: "I think it has to be. We promised him he could go. He set his heart on going. You can't ask for a man who has committed more to us this season."

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal now have an excellent chance of securing the signature of Rice.

The Guardian have suggested that although Arsenal are confident of winning the race, Bayern Munich, Newcastle United, and Manchester United are also keen.

Now, transfer expert Romano has claimed that it could be a huge week in Arsenal's pursuit of the 24-year-old.

What has Romano said about Rice?

Romano has proposed that Arsenal could make direct contact with West Ham over a deal for Rice in the coming days, to try and reach a full agreement.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah, I think this week is crucial. This week things could happen with Arsenal to enter in direct contact with West Ham to try and reach final agreement. So, my answer is yes, they want to get it done."

Why do Arsenal want to sign Rice?

With Granit Xhaka potentially leaving the club after playing a pivotal role last season, the Gunners will have to find an adequate replacement.

Rice could certainly be that player, having been excellent for both club and country for a few years now.

In the most recent World Cup, Rice averaged 2.2 interceptions and 1.2 tackles per game, whilst also completing 94% of his passes, as per Sofascore.

This shows how capable Rice is not only with the ball at his feet, but out of possession as well, breaking up play and keeping the game ticking over.

Rice was also West Ham's best player in the Premier League, averaging a WhoScored rating of 7.01.