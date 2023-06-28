Arsenal will hand Declan Rice a 'very good salary' if the West Ham United star completes a big-money switch to the Emirates Stadium, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners are battling to get the deal over the line as Mikel Arteta prepares for an upcoming campaign which will include Champions League action.

Arsenal transfer news - Declan Rice

According to MailOnline, Rice is preparing to ask West Ham to agree terms with Arsenal after the north Londoners lodged a £105million bid on Tuesday.

The report suggests there is growing confidence within the Gunners' camp that a compromise will be reached by the end of the day.

It is understood that Arsenal are looking to pay the fee over the course of four years, but West Ham are pushing for the entirety of the cash sum within 18 months.

The Gunners are expecting to unveil the central midfielder as their latest arrival within the next 48 hours after seeing reigning Premier League champions Manchester City pull out of the running for his signature.

Arsenal insider Teamnewsandtix recently told GIVEMESPORT that it is a matter of time before Rice's move to the Emirates Stadium is completed.

What has Michael Bridge said about Rice?

Bridge believes Rice is facing a tough task ahead of his move to Arsenal as he will be challenged to make himself a key man as the Gunners compete in the Champions League.

The Sky Sports reporter also understands that the England international is set to secure a lucrative contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Wednesday afternoon, Bridge said: "He probably deserves Champions League football. Now, the challenge for him, after obviously standing out in a team, is to still stand out in a team that's going to be playing Champions League football. That's what's going to be intriguing.

"I'm told it's going to be a very, very good salary for him. But, of course, this will end up being a victory for Arsenal."

What is Rice's current salary?

Rice currently pockets £60,000-per-week at West Ham, according to Spotrac, with his contract having a maximum of two years remaining if the Hammers opt to take advantage of a 12-month extension option.

The 24-year-old is not even among the east Londoners' top earners, with the likes of Danny Ings, Gianluca Scamacca and Nikola Vlasic being on more lucrative deals.

Gabriel Jesus is at the top of Arsenal's payroll, raking in £265,000-per-week, and they will be looking to hand Rice significantly better terms than he is on at West Ham.

According to the Daily Star, the Hammers' captain could be in line for a deal which would see him earn £240,000 every seven days.