Arsenal target Declan Rice is the 'all round midfield package', journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from West Ham United ahead of the summer transfer window.

Arsenal news - Declan Rice

The Hammers are reportedly demanding in the region of £100m to allow Rice to leave the club this summer, according to Football Insider.

The report adds that Arsenal are one of the clubs interested, and with Rice out of contract next year, West Ham may need to cash-in to avoid him leaving on a free transfer.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal would be one of Rice's top choices if he does decide to leave the club in the summer transfer window.

The England international stands out in Sofascore's ranking system of the West Ham players. Rice has averaged a rating of 7.21 in the Premier League this season, with no other player venturing into the sevens or above.

Despite their disappointing campaign, Rice's talent has shone through at the London Stadium, averaging 2.3 tackles, 1.6 clearances, 1.8 interceptions, and 1.1 key passes per game (via Sofascore).

With the Gunners likely to be competing in the Champions League next term, adding more quality in depth will be pivotal to their chances of success.

What has Jones said about Rice?

Jones has suggested that whoever manages to secure the signature of Rice will be getting a player who is the all round midfield package.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Now, you look at Rice. He's 24, he's at the age where his game starts to move onto another level now. It'll be interesting to see what the next chapter of his career does end up holding. For someone, he could be the ideal all round midfield package."

Where could Rice end up in the summer transfer window?

The Telegraph have reported that Newcastle United are also interested in signing Rice at the end of the season, as they look to build on an impressive campaign.

Journalist Simon Phillips recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea are also very much in the race to sign the West Ham academy graduate.

It's also understood that Manchester United are ready to battle it out with other Premier League clubs for the signing of Rice in the summer.

Rice is clearly attracting plenty of interest from some of the biggest clubs in the world, so a move away from the Hammers seems likely.

With Arsenal competing in the Champions League next season and potentially lifting the Premier League title this campaign, you'd imagine the Gunners will be of interest to the West Ham midfielder.