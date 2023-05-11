Arsenal spending £100m on Declan Rice would be justified, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from West Ham United.

Arsenal transfer news - Declan Rice

With West Ham struggling this season, understandably, Rice will be considering a move away from the club.

Football Insider have recently reported that Rice is excited by the prospect of joining Arsenal, with the north London club interested in signing the England international.

The report also adds that Chelsea and Manchester City are keen on Rice, but the Gunners are in pole position to secure his signature.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT this month that there's a good chance Arsenal secure the double signing of Rice and Moises Caicedo, but it could be an expensive window with Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham likely to demand a significant fee to part ways with their respective players.

With Arsenal now guaranteed a top four finish, which also brings Champions League football to the Emirates Stadium, bringing in quality players to improve their squad depth will be necessary, especially if they want to compete with Manchester City for the Premier League title once again.

What has Brown said about Rice?

Brown has suggested that spending £100m on Rice would be justified, but he can't see Arsenal spending around £150m to sign him and Caicedo.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "The issue for Arsenal is that West Ham value him in the £100m bracket and I can't see Arsenal spending £150m to buy Moises Caicedo and Rice.

"So, I think if they were to get Rice, they're going to be looking at spending a lot of money. I think that would be justified, because he's a great player who is going to get better."

Is Rice an upgrade on Granit Xhaka?

Xhaka has shown a lot of improvement under Mikel Arteta and is flourishing in a more advanced role.

However, Rice certainly has the ability to perform at this level, and he also has more time on his side.

Rice is the only player in the West Ham squad with a Sofascore rating of seven or above, averaging a higher rating than Xhaka in the Premier League.

The Kingston upon Thames-born midfielder is performing at an exceptional level in a struggling side, and at the age of 24, if he's not already a better player than Xhaka, he has the potential to be.