Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be looking to bring in reinforcements during the January transfer window as the Gunners push for the Premier League, and journalist Dean Jones has discussed their priority position with GIVEMESPORT.

Eager to secure the Premier League title this season despite an inconsistent start, the Gunners will be determined to gain some ground in the race. Recognising the competition from other contenders vying for the top spot, Arsenal will be keen to make winter signings to ensure they do not fall behind their rivals. The likes of Manchester City, Aston Villa, and Liverpool could be looking to add reinforcements before the window slams shut.

There has been plenty of talk about Arteta's side needing to bring in a new striker due to a lack of goals from their current crop of attackers, but it appears that the Gunners will be prioritising strengthening another position in their team.

It could be a quiet window for Arsenal

The Gunners will undoubtedly be fighting to lift the Premier League as we reach the final months of the season, but as it stands, the north London outfit are five points behind Liverpool in the race. There's certainly an argument that Arsenal need to bring in new additions in the winter window to ensure they are in with a chance of finishing in first place at the end of the campaign, but the supporters at the Emirates Stadium shouldn't be expecting a host of signings.

According to journalist Ryan Taylor, Arsenal are yet to open talks with Everton for midfielder Amadou Onana, despite reports, and the Sunday Mirror reporter believes it's going to be a quiet month for the Gunners unless there is a significant departure. As mentioned, there has been plenty of suggestions that the Gunners should be bringing in a top-level centre-forward, with Arteta not having a player who is likely to consistently hit 20 goals a season in the Premier League.

Premier League - 2022/23 top scorers Player Goals Erling Haaland (Manchester City) 36 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 30 Ivan Toney (Brentford) 20 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 19 Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) 18 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) 16 Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) 15 Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) 15 Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) 15 Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) 14 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) 14 All stats according to the Premier League

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli produced significantly last season with the likes of Gabriel Jesus struggling to hit the heights expected, but this campaign, the attacking duo have dropped off. Despite Arsenal's difficulties in front of goal, journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that the Gunners are likely to prioritise bringing in a centre-back in the January window, while reinforcing their midfield or attack could be further down their list.

Dean Jones - a defender could be first through the door

Jones has suggested that Arsenal don't have a lot of money to spend, but they will focus on signing a defender in the winter window. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"They haven't got a lot of money to spend, but they will put some money into a defender if they have to. So I do think it's worth being open-minded about who that might be. I don't think this is going to be like Arsenal going out and signing the best full-back in the world, I think it's going to be somebody that they look to have as a squad player, but somebody that can grow into their team. So certainly something to look out for. Because at a time when all the talk is about how much they need a forward, the reality is the first signing through the door will probably be a defender."

Arsenal targeting young talent

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that the north London outfit are monitoring the progress of Everton's Onana, Ajax youngster Jorrel Hato, and Girona left-back Miguel Guiterrez. However, considering their lack of funds moves in the summer transfer window could be more likely.

With Hato and Gutierrez both more defensively-minded players, it shows that Arteta is focusing on shoring up his back line. Edu Gaspar will be working behind the scenes, not only planning for the now, but for the long-term future of the club, especially when you consider how difficult the January window can be.