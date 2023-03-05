It would not come as a surprise if Arsenal were to head to the negotiating table for a star they attempted to sign in January, it has been claimed.

Arsenal are 'definitely' interested in Ivan Fresneda and the Real Valladolid star 'would fit the Mikel Arteta mould' at the Emirates Stadium, Football.London journalist Kaya Kaynak has told GIVEMESPORT.

Gunners chief Arteta will be handed another opportunity to bolster his squad when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

Arsenal transfer news - Ivan Fresneda

According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal are in a four-way fight to sign Fresneda after sending scouts to watch him in action.

The report suggests Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Newcastle United are also keen to acquire the 18-year-old, who has a release clause worth close to £27million written into his Valladolid contract, and he will assess his options at the end of the campaign.

Respected journalist Pete O'Rourke recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal will look to seal a deal when the transfer window reopens as they see Fresneda as a 'star in the making'.

The Gunners attempted to land the right-back in January, when they matched a £13million bid lodged by Bundesliga giants Dortmund, but he opted to remain with Valladolid as they look to stave off relegation from La Liga.

Newcastle also met with Fresneda's representatives during the early stages of 2023 and discussed a move to St James' Park after watching him in action, but he stayed loyal to his Spanish employers.

What has Kaya Kaynak said about Fresneda?

Kaynak believes Fresneda is an up-and-coming talent and he would not be surprised if Arsenal head back to the negotiating table in the coming months.

Football.London's chief Gunners reporter understands the north Londoners are keen on the teenager and there is confidence that he would fit into Arteta's plans seamlessly.

Kaynak told GIVEMESPORT: "He is a very young talent who has done very well in Spain. If you look at the way he plays, he is an inverted full-back who is very sound and very good in possession.

"You can see why he would fit the Mikel Arteta mould and he is definitely a player that Arsenal are interested in. If they go back in for him in the summer, I wouldn't be surprised at all."

Would Fresneda be an upgrade on Arsenal's current options?

According to FBref, Fresneda has averaged more tackles, interceptions and clearances per 90 minutes than Ben White this season.

That is promising, particularly considering Arsenal forked out £50million to sign the England international from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2021.

The 2022/23 term has been Fresneda's breakthrough campaign, with the vast majority of his senior appearances coming since September.

He was wasted no time in making a lasting impression and only three Valladolid teammates have been handed a better average match rating, by WhoScored, for their La Liga performances.

Arsenal are clearly looking to the future, with Bukayo Saka verbally agreeing a new contract, and Arteta should pounce for the Spaniard.

