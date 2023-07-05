Arsenal are on the verge of tying William Saliba down to a new contract as 'the documents have been exchanged' at the Emirates Stadium, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners completed their first signing of the summer last week - when Kai Havertz sealed a £65million switch from Chelsea - while Declan Rice is on the brink of joining from West Ham United, but boss Mikel Arteta is also focused on keeping key men in north London.

Arsenal contract news - William Saliba

According to 90min, Saliba and Reiss Nelson's respective contract extensions are set to be confirmed by Arsenal this week.

The report suggests the Gunners have been desperate to tie Saliba down to fresh terms after a number of sides registered an interest, but an agreement was reached last month.

It is understood that the central defender is preparing to pen a deal which will keep him at the Emirates Stadium until the summer of 2027, while there will also be a 12-month extension option.

Respected journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Saliba's new contract is expected to be announced imminently after all parties showed a willingness to reach a positive conclusion in negotiations.

The France international's current agreement, which sees him pocket £40,000-per-week, has less than a year to run.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Saliba?

Romano understands that Saliba is on the cusp of committing his long-term future to Arsenal as documents have changed hands.

The Italian reporter believes the former Marseille loanee is set to put pen-to-paper in the coming days after lengthy discussions behind the scenes.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "The documents have been exchanged. It's just a matter of time before Saliba is signing the new deal, and then it will be official."

Will Saliba signing a new contract be a big boost for Arsenal?

Sofascore data highlights that Saliba averaged three clearances and 1.3 tackles per Premier League outing last season, so it is abundantly clear that he was a key reason for Arsenal's title push.

The 22-year-old made 27 appearances in the competition, but the wheels fell off the Gunners' bid to be crowned champions after he was ruled out for the final two months of the campaign as only two clean sheets were kept in his absence.

Having been constantly sent out on loan since arriving at Arsenal in a £27million switch from Saint-Etienne four years ago, he has now become one of the first names on the team-sheet.

He has handed the capital club a boost ahead of the upcoming campaign by starting gym work before a pre-season tour of the United States gets underway next week, which will be music to Arteta's ears, as he steps up his recovery from injury.

WhoScored statistics show that Gabriel Magalhaes and Jakub Kiwior were the only teammates to average more blocks than Saliba last term, further emphasising that his return from the sidelines will be significant.

The likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Aaron Ramsdale have signed new Arsenal contracts in recent months, but tying Saliba down to fresh terms will also be extremely valuable.