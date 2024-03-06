Highlights Arsenal "dodged a bullet" by not signing Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk in 2023.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium once again, having struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League.

However, journalist Dean Jones doesn't think a Gunners move for the Ukraine international is plausible.

The Gunners are looking to secure their first Premier League title since 2004 under the stewardship of Mikel Arteta during the 2023/24 season and are well in the race to do so.

Arsenal also find themselves in the last-16 of the Champions but must overturn a 1-0 first-leg defeat to FC Porto in the return fixture at the Emirates Stadium this month. Mudryk had looked set for a move to north London in January 2022 but eventually switched to Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Arsenal’s reported interest in Mudryk

Up to the 2023 winter transfer window, Arsenal were among several top European sides interested in Mudryk’s services. The 23-year-old had established himself as one of the continent’s top prospects by putting in some excellent displays for Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

Despite indicating that Arsenal was his preferred destination in a series of Instagram posts, Mudryk eventually signed for Chelsea in January 2023 in a deal worth close to £89m. The Gunners had been in talks over a deal as recently as 48 hours before a contract with Chelsea was confirmed but had always indicated they would walk away from talks if the fee wasn’t suitable. Arsenal would go on to sign Leandro Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion instead.

However, Mudryk’s time at Stamford Bridge hasn’t proved fruitful, registering just six goal contributions in 20 Premier League appearances during the 2023/24 season. In October 2023, Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT that Mudryk was ‘under pressure’ to perform under Mauricio Pochettino, given the side’s lack of consistency.

Recent reports have claimed that the winger was in tears after his move to Arsenal collapsed, with Chelsea forcing their London rivals out of the reckoning. However, according to reports in Spain, Arsenal have been linked with another move for Mudryk. The report claims that Chelsea will listen to offers for the wide man, with the Blues looking to sanction a loan deal to build up his experience.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic : Mudryk has scored just five goals in his time at Chelsea, having made the switch from Shakhtar Donetsk over 12 months ago, in January 2023.

The two-time Champions League winners could also be interested in a permanent sale, with Arsenal and Juventus listed as potential suitors. But Chelsea would look to recoup a significant portion of the fee spent on bringing him to the Premier League, which seems unlikely given his recent performances.

Mykhaylo Mudryk stats vs attacking midfielders/wingers across Europe Statistic Per 90 Percentile Non-penalty goals 0.19 44 Assists 0.26 73 Progressive carries 4.86 82 Successful take-ons 2.07 64 Touches (attacking penalty area) 4.53 57 Tackles 1.42 63

Dean Jones - Mudryk joining Arsenal is ‘difficult to imagine’

Jones believes it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that Mudryk leaves Chelsea. However, the journalist struggles to foresee a situation where he joins Arsenal after the Blues spent a large amount of money to block a move to the Emirates Stadium. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think the overall picture is that Arsenal dodged a bullet by not signing him. I know that the reports from Spain also detailed how Chelsea could let him leave on loan. I don't think it's beyond the realms of reality that Mudryk could leave Chelsea temporarily or permanently. I can't imagine him joining Arsenal. Can you imagine Chelsea loaning him to Arsenal after they spent all that money to beat them to his signature? It just doesn't seem plausible to me.”

Arsenal transfer news, including Viktor Gyokeres claim

Arsenal were reluctant to splash the cash during the 2024 winter transfer window, having welcomed Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice and David Raya to the Emirates Stadium in the previous market. The Gunners will be wary of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations and want to avoid breaking them and facing a fine or points deduction.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have recently sent scouts to Portugal to watch Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres. The 25-year-old has a €100m (£87m) release clause with the Lisbon giants but could be prised away to a Premier League club heading into the 2024 summer transfer window. Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah are Arteta’s current centre-forward options, but he may feel that extra firepower is needed in the final third.

Arsenal return to Premier League action when they host Brentford at the Emirates Stadium on 9th March. The Gunners hope to build on their 6-0 away victory at Sheffield United on 4th March and secure their place at the top of the Premier League ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City’s meeting at Anfield the following day. Arteta will then prepare his side for the Champions League last-16 second-leg with FC Porto on 12th March, hoping to overcome a 1-0 deficit from the first tie in Portugal.

