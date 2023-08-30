Arsenal are 'doing everything in their power' to find a buyer for Nicolas Pepe after a key behind-the-scenes decision has been made by boss Mikel Arteta at the Emirates Stadium, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners are looking to recoup some cash during the final days of the summer window after splashing out more than £200million on fresh faces.

Arsenal transfer news - Nicolas Pepe

According to French media outlet Foot Mercato, Pepe has ruled out the possibility of joining Besiktas before Friday's 11pm deadline as he was not interested in linking up with the Turkish giants.

But the report suggests alternative options remain on the table for the Ivory Coast international, who has made 112 appearances in an Arsenal shirt, as he has suitors in Germany and Saudi Arabia.

Respected journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Pepe is aware he has no future at the Emirates Stadium, while an exit in the coming days would not come as a surprise as he is surplus to requirements.

Although the winger became Arsenal's club-record signing when he sealed a £72million switch from Lille four years ago, his time in north London has not gone to plan.

Pepe was sent out on loan to Nice last season, where he racked up nine goal contributions in 28 outings, but the Ligue 1 outfit opted against attempting to strike a permanent deal, and he has returned to the Gunners.

The 28-year-old has entered the final 12 months of his £140,000-per-week contract, meaning Arsenal could see him walk away as a free agent next summer if they are unable to sanction his exit ahead of the fast-approaching deadline.

Arsenal summer signings Fee David Raya (Brentford) Loan Kai Havertz (Chelsea) £65m Declan Rice (West Ham) £105m Jurrien Timber (Ajax) £38m All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What has Michael Bridge said about Pepe?

Bridge believes terminating Pepe's contract if Arsenal are unable to find a buyer ahead of the transfer window slamming shut could prove costly.

As a result, the Sky Sports reporter understands the north Londoners have made getting Pepe, who has suitors in La Liga, and Rob Holding off their books a primary objective.

Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: "Because it was such an expensive deal, I do wonder how much it would cost Arsenal to terminate his contract.

"They're doing everything in their power to get him a move. There has been interest from Turkey and a bit of interest from Spain.

"I think offloading Pepe and, obviously, Rob Holding will be Arsenal's priority in the final few days. They are on the market but, at the moment, they're struggling to find a new home."

What next for Arsenal?

Holding could be offered a Premier League lifeline by Luton Town as, according to the Evening Standard, the newly-promoted Hatters are looking to seal a loan deal after Arteta has given the green light for him to leave Arsenal.

The report suggests Rob Edwards' side are eager to win the race for the central defender, who has made 162 appearances in a Gunners shirt and is currently weighing up his options after gaining widespread interest.

La Liga sides Real Mallorca and Sevilla have launched enquiries over Holding's availability, while Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace and Real Betis have also registering their interest as it has become clear that Arsenal's preference is to sanction a permanent sale.

Although the capital club are hopeful of finding a buyer, they rejected a £2million offer from Besiktas last month.

The Turkish outfit were looking to buy the 27-year-old for a cut-price fee after he has entered the final 12 months of his £40,000-per-week contract.