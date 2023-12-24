Highlights Arsenal have pinpointed Bournemouth talisman Dominic Solanke as a January target due to fears of being priced out of a move for Brentford's Ivan Toney.

West Ham United are also in the hunt for the former Chelsea and Liverpool man despite his current employers seeking £50million.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has conceded that Solanke would be a shock Arsenal acquisition.

Arsenal could pull off a 'shock signing' by luring Dominic Solanke to the Emirates Stadium next month, but transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT why the Bournemouth star may be a smart addition to Mikel Arteta's title-chasing squad.

Although the Gunners were not afraid to splash the cash during the summer, with Declan Rice becoming their most expensive signing of all-time when he completed a £105million switch from West Ham United, they will have the opportunity to draft in further reinforcements when the winter window opens for business at the turn of the year.

Having fallen five points short of Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title last term, Arsenal have been looking to ensure Takehiro Tomiyasu will join the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard in penning a new contract in 2023, but boss Arteta is also scouring the market for fresh faces.

Gunners identify Solanke as Toney alternative

Arsenal are keeping tabs on Solanke ahead of potentially heading to the negotiating table in the coming weeks, according to the Daily Star, as they are unwilling to pay over-the-odds for top target Ivan Toney after the Brentford striker has worked his way onto Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea's shortlist.

The report suggests Arteta could push for the Bournemouth talisman - who went into the weekend having found the back of the net nine times in 19 appearances this season - as his hardworking performances have impressed the Emirates Stadium hierarchy and there is belief that he can still improve, but his current employers are unwilling to sanction his departure for less than £50million.

Dominic Solanke's season-by-season Bournemouth career Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2018/19 10 0 1 0 0 2019/20 36 4 1 1 0 2020/21 45 15 11 2 0 2021/22 48 30 7 7 0 2022/23 35 7 7 2 0 2023/24 19 9 1 2 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 20/12/2023

Arsenal could face an uphill battle in their pursuit of Solanke as the Cherries have already shown that they will hold firm by rejecting a bid worth up to £40million during the summer, while West Ham were also left frustrated when they headed to the south coast with a formal approach as they looked to build on winning the Europa Conference League last season.

Although the Hammers' interest has refused to go away, it is understood that Bournemouth have no plans to sell their first-choice frontman midway through the season and will push back any advances as they aim to maintain their Premier League status.

Respected reporter Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Solanke's arrival at the London Stadium would not necessarily go down well within the West Ham fanbase as he is not the big-name signing they are craving.

Bournemouth are in a strong negotiating position and not under pressure to cash in if a suitor tables a bid next month as the one-cap England international's £50,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2027.

Jones has conceded that he would be surprised if Arsenal pounce for Solanke, described as being "dangerous" by Andoni Iraola this month as per quotes reported by The Mirror, as there are doubts over whether they will up the ante in their pursuit when the transfer window reopens in less than two weeks.

But the reputable journalist has refused to rule out the possibility of the former Chelsea and Liverpool man, who sealed a £19million switch to Bournemouth in January 2019, being a shrewd acquisition as he boasts plenty of Premier League experience.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"It would be a shock signing, but I don't think it would be a particularly bad one. I think that having your eye on Dominic Solanke as a solution in the No.9 role isn't actually a bad idea. "But I'd be extremely surprised because it's not one that I've heard mentioned before now, and there doesn't seem to be too many people chasing it up as something that's hot and could actually take off. "It might be that Arsenal are going to have to get smart here because it depends what kind of level of spending Solanke would be considered to be at."

Crystal Palace reignite interest in Nketiah

Crystal Palace have expressed an interest in signing Eddie Nketiah ahead of the winter window opening for business at the turn of the year, according to FootballTransfers, after boss Roy Hodgson has set his sights on securing further firepower for the second half of the campaign.

The report suggests that Arsenal are willing to listen to offers for their academy graduate, who went into the weekend having racked up six goals and an additional four assists this term, as they need to sanction departures before being able to welcome reinforcements to the Emirates Stadium.

Palace are long-term admirers of Nketiah and attempted to swoop in during the early stages of Patrick Vieira's reign before turning their attentions towards Odsonne Edouard after it became clear that the Gunners were unwilling to drop their asking price.

But Arsenal are in a strong negotiating position as the one-cap England international still has more than three-and-a-half years remaining on his £100,000-per-week contract, which could complicate matters as their London rivals attempt to get a deal over the line.

Nketiah has already shown that he is capable of causing Premier League defenders all sorts of problems as he has got his name on the scoresheet 19 times and provided a further seven assists for his teammates in the top flight.