Arsenal aren't actively looking to sign Dusan Vlahovic and a potential loan deal for the Juventus striker is unlikely, according to David Ornstein while speaking on The Athletic FC Podcast.

Vlahovic is one of many forwards who have been linked with the Gunners this month. The Serbian frontman has endured a difficult spell at the Allianz Stadium since joining from Fiorentina for £66.6 million in January 2022.

The 24-year-old has managed seven goals in 16 Serie A games for the Old Lady. He has a year left on his contract and there has been talk of Juve looking to sell him ahead of next year.

Arsenal are under pressure to strengthen their attack after Gabriel Jesus became their latest casualty up top. The Brazilian is set to miss the rest of the season with an ACL rupture.

Ornstein: Arsenal Aren't Hot On Vlahovic

Juve Eyeing A Sale Rather Than A Loan

Ornstein gave an update on Vlahovic's situation and speculation over a potential Arsenal move. He acknowledged how the Gunners tried signing him in the past and suggested Randal Kolo Muani's arrival from Paris Saint-Germain on loan is telling of his status at the club:

"You see names like Vlahovic they tried to sign him in the past. It didn't happen when he went to Juventus. It seems Juventus are ready to part with him and they've brought in Randal Kolo Muani which is a further indication that it's not been going well for Vlahovic. Say Arsenal want to loan a player in the January transfer window, they can only do an overseas loan because their domestic Premier League places are already full."

A potential loan exit was reportedly the most likely option for Vlahovic in the January transfer window. But Ornstein has refuted those suggestions by explaining that Juve are after a sale:

"If they were to look to someone like Vlahovic, I don't know if Juventus would be ready to loan him out. They want a sale from what I've been told. Now, that could be a loan to a club with an obligation to buy. It's the same thing as a sale. But immediately, that would commit you to finances in this cycle of PSR (Profit and Sustainability Rules). My early inquiry suggested he's not a player that they're particularly hot on at the moment."

Dusan Vlahovic Stats (Serie A 2024-25) Appearances 16 Goals 7 Expected Goals (xG) 10.03 Scoring Frequency 189min Goals Per Game 0.4 Shots Per Game 3.4 Shots On Target Per Game 1.3 Big Chances Missed 12 Goal Conversion 13%

Vlahovic was one of Europe's deadliest forwards while at Fiorentina. He bagged 49 goals in 108 games, and many expected him to replicate that goalscoring form with Juve, but it hasn't panned out for the 32-cap Serbia international. He may be at risk of losing his place to Kolo Muani in Thiago Motta's team, but a January exit to Arsenal doesn't appear to be in the pipeline.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 17/01/2025.

