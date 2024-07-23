Highlights Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is keen to embark on a fresh challenge with Marseille after having his head turned by the project on offer.

The Ligue 1 giants are preparing to lodge a formal offer in the aftermath of sounding out the Gunners' academy graduate ahead of a potential move.

Mikel Arteta is open-minded about sanctioning Nketiah's departure due to seeing him struggle to secure regular starts last season.

Arsenal star Eddie Nketiah has set his sights on sealing his Emirates Stadium departure after growing increasingly tempted to complete a summer switch to Ligue 1 heavyweights Marseille ahead of the summer transfer window slamming shut next month, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having sealed the permanent acquisition of David Raya for £27million, following a productive loan spell from Brentford, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu have been holding internal discussions as they aim to make further adjustments to the squad before the August 30 deadline.

The north Londoners came within touching distance of ending their wait for the Premier League title last term, only for Manchester City to make history by becoming the first side to be crowned the top flight champions four campaigns on the spin, and Arsenal have responded by deciding to sanction departures to build their budget for reinforcements.

Nketiah Eager to Complete Move to Marseille

Striker has had his head turned by project on offer

Nketiah would be happy to bring the curtain down on his Arsenal career by joining Marseille after becoming excited by the project pitched to him by the Ligue 1 giants, according to GMS sources, and he has been aware of the opportunity to make the move to France for two weeks.

The Stade Velodrome outfit have been raiding the Premier League since appointing former Brighton & Hove Albion chief Roberto De Zerbi as their new head coach, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg making the switch from Tottenham Hotspur on an initial loan - which includes a £17million obligation to buy - and Mason Greenwood joining from Manchester United.

GMS sources have been informed that Marseille have already sounded out Nketiah and, having discovered that Arsenal are seeking a more lucrative sum than expected after having his game time restricted thanks to Kai Havertz's form last term, are preparing to test the north Londoners' resolve with a formal offer.

Eddie Nketiah's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 Premier League campaign compared to Kai Havertz Eddie Nketiah Kai Havertz Shots 3.17 2.32 Shot-creating actions 2.33 3.62 Shots on target 1.00 0.92 Key passes 0.75 1.57 Goals 0.42 0.44 Assists 0.17 0.24 Statistics correct as of 23/07/2024

Despite being limited to just 13 starts in all competitions during the 2023/24 campaign, the 25-year-old striker has worked his way onto De Zerbi's radar as a potential summer recruit thanks to still managing to find the back of the net six times and register a further three assists.

Arsenal are open-minded about sanctioning Nketiah's exit, GMS sources have learned, but they will only reach an agreement with Marseille if the deal is structured on their terms and demands are met as a loan with an obligation to buy has been mooted as a possible option as the new season nears.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eddie Nketiah has made 168 appearances for Arsenal, having progressed through their youth ranks, and got his name on the scoresheet 38 times along the way

Nketiah Could Find Speedy Resolution Over Future

Ligue 1 suitors have pinpointed window of opportunity to pounce

GMS sources have been told that Marseille are trying their luck after being made aware that Nketiah is available and no other interested parties have decided to up the ante in their pursuit, while there is a possibility of Les Phoceens coming to a quick agreement with Arsenal thanks to discovering their expectations.

The Gunners are in a strong negotiating position and under no pressure to cash in on their academy graduate, despite finding himself behind Havertz and Gabriel Jesus in the pecking order, as he still has three years remaining on his £100,000-per-week contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Although Fulham, Crystal Palace and West Ham United have been linked with Nketiah, GMS sources understand that the Premier League trio have not formalised their interest at this stage, resulting in Marseille pinpointing the coming days as a window of opportunity to pounce for his signature.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GMS that the former Leeds United loanee is certain to have embarked on a fresh challenge before the transfer window slams shut due to having no future at his boyhood club, and a move overseas appears to be on the cards as he aims to secure more game time.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt