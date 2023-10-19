Highlights Arsenal may be looking for reinforcements in the January transfer window to stay on Manchester City's level for the season.

The Gunners need more depth, especially on the right-hand side of attack, but their recent win over Man City suggests they have enough to work with for now.

Arsenal is seriously considering bringing in an additional midfielder due to uncertainty surrounding Thomas Partey and Jorginho's future, with Manuel Locatelli and Amadou Onana as potential targets.

Arsenal could be looking for reinforcements when the January transfer window opens, and journalist Dean Jones has shared the feeling internally at the Emirates Stadium on a position they're considering strengthening in the future, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners could need a few additions to stay on Manchester City's level for the remainder of the season.

Injuries have started to show holes in the squad

It was a busy summer transfer window for the north London club, bringing in Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, David Raya, and Jurrien Timber. Arsenal are currently ahead of Man City in the Premier League table after their impressive recruitment and the subsequent performances this term, as they sit in second place behind rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Edu Gaspar is already planning a big signing ahead of the January window. The reality of football nowadays is that you have to spend big to stay on top, especially with the quality in Pep Guardiola's side. There has been plenty of question marks surrounding whether the Gunners have enough depth, especially on the right-hand side of attack, but their recent 1-0 win over Man City without Bukayo Saka may prove that Mikel Arteta has enough to work with what he's got.

However, they certainly can't get complacent and will have to continue to grow their squad to stay consistent throughout the campaign. Saka's recent injury ruled him out of international duty with England, so Arteta will be sweating on his fitness ahead of a difficult trip to Chelsea at the weekend. Although, Arteta did claim that he was hopeful Saka would be fit enough to face City before the international break, so the two-week rest could be enough for him to recover ahead of the return of the Premier League...

“He is in contention, we'll see how he progresses from here to Sunday. Obviously he had to leave the pitch [against RC Lens], that's never good news, but let's see how he recovers."

There have been plenty of suggestions that Arteta and his recruitment team should be looking for some further competition for Saka in the January transfer window, as his injuries may be due to being overworked in this Arsenal side. Thomas Partey recently returned to action but could only play 45 minutes for his country in the international break, so if his injury troubles continue, it could be a position of concern for the Gunners.

Thomas Partey - Arsenal Stats Appearances 104 Goals 5 Assists 4 Yellow cards 20 Red cards 1 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Jones has claimed that Arsenal are now seriously considering bringing in an additional midfielder due to uncertainty surrounding Partey and Jorginho. The journalist adds that they were contemplating bringing in another body in the middle of the park during the summer transfer window, but a move failed to materialise. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Yeah, he's going to have to be careful with Partey and it's the one area of the pitch beyond Saka's that you do wonder if they've got enough depth in. We know that Arsenal were contemplating signing another player in that area of the pitch in the summer, and they didn't do it. And also we know that in the long term, that is an area that they really are considering, because they don't even know what the long-term future holds for Partey or Jorginho."

Who is Mikel Arteta targeting in midfield for the Gunners?

Earlier this year, reports in Italy suggested that Arsenal could look to make a move to sign Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli. The Gunners opted to bring in Rice from West Ham United, but with Partey and Jorginho's futures looking uncertain, we could see them reignite their interest in the near future. The 25-year-old could be a long-term replacement for the current Gunners duo, who are both now in their thirties.

Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad claimed back in April that Arsenal were in constant contact with Everton midfielder Amadou Onana's representatives. The Toffees' financial troubles have been well documented, so they may be forced to sell one of their assets in the near future. As a result, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Gunners make a concrete move.