Arsenal: Edu 'held meetings' with £27m star's representatives at the Emirates

Arsenal have kept Ivan Fresneda on their transfer shortlist after Edu held 'meetings' with the Real Valladolid star's representatives over a potential move to the Emirates Stadium in January, Football.London journalist Kaya Kaynak has told GiveMeSport.

Mikel Arteta added Leandro Trossard, Jakub Kiwior and Jorginho to his squad during the winter window, but further reinforcements could be drafted in by the Gunners boss in the summer.

Arsenal transfer news - Ivan Fresneda

According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal are in a four-way fight with Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle United and Juventus to sign Fresneda in the coming months.

The report suggests the Gunners have been scouting the right-back, who has a release clause worth close to £27million written into his Valladolid contract, and he will assess his options at the end of the season.

Respected journalist Pete O'Rourke recently told GiveMeSport that Arsenal see Fresneda as a 'star in the making' and they will look to seal a deal in the summer.

The Gunners attempted to sign the teenager in January, when they matched Dortmund's £13million bid, but he opted to remain with Valladolid as they look to stave off relegation from La Liga.

Newcastle were also unsuccessful in their initial pursuit as they met with Fresneda's representatives during the early stages of 2023 and discussed a move to the Premier League after watching him in action.

What has Kaya Kaynak said about Fresneda?

Kaynak understands that Arsenal sporting director Edu held discussions with Fresneda's representatives during the January transfer window.

But, like when they targeted Mykhailo Mudryk and Moises Caicedo earlier this year, Football.London's chief Gunners reporter is aware that other suitors are in the hunt for the Spaniard's signature.

Kaynak told GiveMeSport: "The meetings took place in January between Edu and the player's representatives. There are a lot of teams that are interested in Fresneda and this is a running theme throughout Arsenal's transfer business.

"Lots of teams are interested in trying to sign their targets. We saw this in January with Mudryk and Caicedo as well. It's the same with Fresneda because Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund are interested, so there is lots of competition for him."

Would Fresneda be a good signing for Arsenal?

Sofascore statistics show Fresneda has averaged 2.9 tackles, 2.5 clearances and 1.3 interceptions per La Liga outing since the campaign got underway.

Those figures emphasise the 18-year-old, who has made 12 appearances this season, could make Arsenal even more difficult for opponents to break down.

Fresneda also compares favourably to current Gunners defender Ben White, who joined in a £50million move from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2021 and has featured heavily at right-back.

That is because FBref data shows he has been averaging more tackles, interceptions and clearances per 90 minutes than the England international this term.

Only three Valladolid teammates have been handed a better average match rating by WhoScored for their La Liga performances since the season began, so it is clear that Fresneda has a bright future.

