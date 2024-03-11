Highlights Arsenal attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe wants to stay at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners had valued the academy product at £60m during the 2024 winter transfer window.

Smith Rowe has generated Premier League interest from Aston Villa and West Ham United but is hopeful of proving himself to Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe wants to stay at the Emirates Stadium despite a lack of opportunities in the first team, as journalist Ben Jacobs admits Mikel Arteta appreciates the star’s presence in his squad.

Arteta’s side are currently top of the Premier League on goal difference and hope to maintain their place at the league’s summit until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The Gunners are looking to become champions of England for the first time since 2004 and delve further into the Champions League ahead of the second leg of their last-16 tie with FC Porto this month. Smith Rowe has struggled for minutes over the last two seasons and could find himself out of the door at the Emirates Stadium come the 2024 summer transfer window.

Smith Rowe could be set for Arsenal exit

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Arsenal could be willing to sell Smith Rowe if a decent offer is tabled during the 2024 summer transfer window. The 23-year-old has struggled to break into Arteta’s side across the 2023/24 season, having failed to start a Premier League fixture last term.

Smith Rowe has fallen behind the pecking order in the Spaniard’s squad, with the 2023 U21 European Championship winner unable to get regular minutes in a midfield or attacking role at the Emirates Stadium. The academy graduate is unlikely to break into the side ahead of Declan Rice or Martin Odegaard, whilst Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka’s records speak for themselves.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Smith Rowe has played in just 9% of available Premier League minutes across the 2023/24 season, providing one assist in that time.

At the turn of the year, TEAMtalk reported that Arsenal would demand £60m for Smith Rowe, with the Gunners in a strong negotiating position given his contract doesn’t expire until the summer of 2026. But no suitors came forward for the attacking midfielder, dubbed “outstanding” by pundit Paul Robinson, and he would remain in Arteta’s squad ahead of the campaign's second half.

GMS sources have also recently revealed (7th March) that Aston Villa and West Ham United could be interested in Smith Rowe’s services come the end of the season.

Emile Smith-Rowe - Premier League career in numbers Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 2019-20 2 0 0 0 0 2020-21 20 2 4 0 0 2021-22 33 10 2 1 0 2022-23 12 0 2 0 0 2023-24 10 0 1 0 0

Ben Jacobs - Smith Rowe ‘feels he can be valuable’ at Arsenal

Jacobs claims that Smith Rowe “still feels he can be valuable” and that he can change Arteta’s mind at Arsenal. The journalist also reveals that the three-cap England international “doesn’t see the writing on the wall” yet. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“Smith Rowe still feels he can be valuable, change the manager's mind, and get more minutes. I think Mikel Arteta values that depth and the opportunity to use him. So, I wouldn't read too much into the fact that he didn't come on from the bench in any given game because not enough time has passed since he had the opportunity to go in the winter and made it very clear that that was not on his radar. We're only six weeks on from that. “So, my understanding is the player position is the same. He doesn't see the writing on the wall yet. Of course, you can never say never because there's interest, and if he does want week-in, week-out game time, he might have to leave Arsenal. But, at this stage, he's still hoping to use the end of the season to force his way into the reckoning and gain more minutes.”

Arsenal transfer news, including Benjamin Sesko claim

Arsenal will already be looking ahead to the 2024 summer transfer window, when they will consider how to bolster Mikel Arteta’s squad further. The Gunners aim to become regular Premier League and Champions League challengers and will feel they must continue to build their squad.

Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (10th March) that Arsenal could look to sign a more established striker than RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko. The 13-time English champions have reportedly sent scouts to watch the 20-year-old in action but didn’t move for the centre-forward during the 2024 winter window. Chelsea and Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in Sesko, who has become an established Slovenia international.

Meanwhile, GMS sources understand that Arsenal are willing to sell left-back Kieran Tierney during the upcoming transfer window. Arteta’s side will reportedly start negotiations at £20m for the 26-year-old, who is spending the 2023/24 season on loan at Real Sociedad after dropping down the pecking order.

Arsenal return to action on 12th March when they host FC Porto in the second leg of their last-16 Champions League tie. They hope to turn around a 1-0 deficit from the first clash. The Gunners are then offered two weeks without football before travelling to title rivals Manchester City on 31st March, looking to secure three points, putting them in pole position to seal the Premier League title.