Arsenal attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe's time at the Emirates Stadium could be coming to an end this summer, according to a report from CaughtOffside.

Mikel Arteta is looking to secure the Gunners' first Premier League title since 2004 come the end of the 2023/24 season and will be banking on the whole of his squad playing a part.

Arsenal are also well in their Champions League last-16 tie, but must overcome a 1-0 deficit when they meet FC Porto in the second leg at the Emirates Stadium later this month. Smith Rowe has established himself as a reliable bit-part player for Arteta's side would have been hoping for more regular minutes at this stage of his career.

Smith Rowe attracting Premier League interest

The Arsenal star has already been at the heart of several transfer sagas

Smith Rowe looks to have slipped down the pecking order at Arsenal and doubts remain over his long-term future at the Emirates Stadium. The 23-year-old has played in just 9% of available Premier League minutes across the 2023/24 season.

The London-born star has struggled to break past midfield and attacking options that include the likes of Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. Arteta chose not to bring Smith Rowe on the pitch in the second half of the Gunners' 6-0 thumping of Sheffield United, which could be a telling sign that the three-cap England international needs to move on for the sake of his career.

Smith Rowe has been the subject of Premier League interest as far back as the summer of 2021. According to The Athletic, Arsenal rejected a £25m bid from Aston Villa for the No. 10's services in July 2021, before the academy product signed a contract extension in north London. Meanwhile, a report in The Northern Echo in October 2023 claimed that Smith Rowe, valued at £50m, had emerged as an early potential target for Newcastle United. A deal never came to fruition in the 2024 winter transfer window, owing to the club's need to comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability regulations.

In January, journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that Villa once again remain interested in signing Smith Rowe in 2024, as Unai Emery looks to bolster the depth in his squad for another European campaign next term. Meanwhile, CaughtOffside report that West Ham United are also interested in signing the Englishman.

Emile Smith-Rowe - Premier League career in numbers Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 2019-20 2 0 0 0 0 2020-21 20 2 4 0 0 2021-22 33 10 2 1 0 2022-23 12 0 2 0 0 2023-24 10 0 1 0 0

The likelihood of a Smith Rowe sale at Arsenal

The Gunners' may be forced to sanction an exit

Arsenal's busy 2023 summer transfer window meant they splashed around £200m on bringing four key players to the Emirates Stadium. Without sales, the Gunners may be unable to spend that type of money again. Therefore, with Smith Rowe coming through the academy system, his sale would represent pure profit and ease Arsenal's concerns around the Premier League's profit and sustainability regulations.

At 23, Smith Rowe needs to be playing regular football to develop and stake a claim of being a regular England international. Therefore, the attacking midfielder could be set for a departure from 13-time English champions when the summer transfer window opens in June.

All stats according to Transfermarkt , correct as of 05-03-24.