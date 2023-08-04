Arsenal have been linked with a surprise move for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, and journalist Dean Jones has given his verdict on the potential transfer, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

With Aaron Ramsdale performing well last season, the rumours of Raya joining the club have raised some eyebrows in the footballing world.

Arsenal transfer news - Latest

It's understood that Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Brentford shot stopper Raya, who could cost in the region of £40m.

The Spanish goalkeeper, after his exceptional performances shown during his time in the Premier League, will undoubtedly want to be a number one if he was to leave the capital club, which does beg the question, what is Mikel Arteta's plan?

Ramsdale will be in a similar position after recently signing a new contract, and the addition of Raya could make things difficult for the England international.

Journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that signing Raya would put some serious pressure on Ramsdale heading into the new season, whilst admitting it's a bit of a surprising potential transfer.

Having multiple top-level players in each position is a completely understandable strategy for a club like Arsenal, but it's rare when it comes to goalkeepers.

Outfielders can often be rotated throughout games, giving others a chance to impress, but this is a rare thing with those between the sticks.

Now, journalist Jones has given his verdict on the prospect of Raya making the move to north London.

What has Jones said about Raya and Arsenal?

Jones has questioned why Arsenal would invest £40m on a new goalkeeper, rather than signing an additional midfielder or attacking player.

The journalist adds, however, that clearly Arteta has a vision and if that's what he wants, then it's hard to argue.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "The Raya interest is real but is this really where they should be investing £40million right now? I think another midfielder would be better use of that money or an attacking option that can mix things up.

"Obviously Arteta has a vision though and if Raya fits that then fair enough, he knows what he needs. But there are not many times in the past I have seen two top goalkeepers compete for a number one spot and it’s actually gone well."

What's next for Arsenal in the transfer window?

It will be interesting to see if anything occurs in the attacking department, for multiple reasons.

Arteta recently revealed that Gabriel Jesus will miss the start of the season due to injury, which could impact whether the Gunners opt to move on the likes of Folarin Balogun, who has been linked with a transfer away from the Emirates.

Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that we could see the Gunners look to bring in a player to compete with Bukayo Saka before the window slams shut, due to the England winger playing so many minutes last term.

Despite bringing in Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, and Kai Havertz already this summer, it appears Arsenal's business is yet to be completed.