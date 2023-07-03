Arsenal may now have to accept a sell-on clause in Declan Rice's contract if he does make the move to the Emirates Stadium, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The England international is edging closer to a move to Arsenal during the summer transfer window.

Arsenal transfer news - Declan Rice

Rice has been heavily linked with a move away from West Ham United this summer, and his final destination appears to be north London.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that Arsenal and West Ham are close to a final agreement on the payment structure of the deal taking Rice to the Emirates.

Premier League champions Manchester City entered the race to sign the West Ham skipper, but pulled out after a bid of £90m was rejected by West Ham, and Pep Guardiola's side didn't want to go any higher, as per The Guardian.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, heaped praise on the Engish midfielder, claiming that he believes he could one day become captain of the Gunners, if Martin Odegaard was to leave the club.

What has Brown said about Rice?

Brown has suggested that both parties have remained confident that the minor details won't negatively impact the end result of Rice joining Arsenal.

The journalist believes that West Ham have demanded that a sell-on clause will be inserted into the deal.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Monday morning, he said: "West Ham have kind of dug their heels in a little bit in negotiations, and they still haven't agreed the payment structure and all the add-ons. I think there are several things that still need to be negotiated.

"Both parties seem pretty confident that they won't turn into a sort of stumbling block that could affect this transfer going through. But I do think that West Ham have a few demands that Arsenal are yet to meet.

"There's even talk that they want a sell-on fee included in the deal, which I don't think was part of the original negotiation at all."

Why have Arsenal pushed so hard for Rice?

Rice will not only add defensive solidity to Arsenal's midfield, but also a calmness in possession.

The 24-year-old made more interceptions than any other Premier League player last season, as per FBref, whilst also making 79 tackles - the 10th best in England's top flight.

Rice also averaged 1.0 key passes per game, whilst also completing 88% of his passes, as per Sofascore.

The Kingston upon Thames-born midfielder can not only make an immediate impact at Arsenal, but considering he's in the early stages of his career, he has plenty of time to continue to grow and develop at the club.