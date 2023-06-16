Arsenal's pursuit of Chelsea forward Kai Havertz is starting to gather pace, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old has struggled at times at Chelsea, but there's undoubtedly a talented player there.

Arsenal transfer news - Kai Havertz

The German international has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge over the last few weeks.

The Athletic have recently claimed that Arsenal have made a proposal to sign Havertz during the summer transfer window.

It won't be a cheap deal for the Gunners, after Chelsea signed Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen for a fee of £71m, as per the BBC.

It's understood that it could cost Arsenal in the region of £70m if they want to secure the signature of Havertz this summer.

It's not been an easy time for Havertz at Stamford Bridge, but he was certainly an exciting young talent during his time in Germany.

Havertz scored 36 goals and provided 25 assists in 118 Bundesliga games for Leverkusen, according to Transfermarkt.

It's not often we see players move between Chelsea and Arsenal, and it's certainly going to be a painful one for the fans of the former if he goes on and becomes an excellent player at the Emirates Stadium.

What has Jones said about Havertz?

Jones has suggested that Arsenal's move for Havertz is starting to gather pace, and he's been a player Arsenal have been interested in for a while now.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "He's been of interest to them for a few weeks now. It's only in the last 48 hours that it's really started to gather pace on a more global level.

"I think they've always been interested, especially since it became clear that he was one of the players that would be available for transfer this summer."

Would Havertz be a good signing for Arsenal?

You wouldn't put it past Mikel Arteta to develop him into a key player for the north London club.

It's a similar situation to Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus. Although they weren't performing poorly during their time at Manchester City, they weren't the first names on the team sheet, whereas Arteta has turned them into important players at Arsenal.

For those who have only watched Havertz during his time at Chelsea may not understand this move from Arsenal, but he was one of the most exciting young talents in Europe during his time in Germany.