Arsenal headed to the negotiating table for Ollie Watkins after being persuaded to test the resolve of Premier League rivals Aston Villa as head coach Mikel Arteta continues his battle to lure a striker to the Emirates Stadium before the transfer window slams shut, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Gunners will head into the Champions League knockout phase on a high after sealing a 2-1 win over Girona earlier this week, but the north Londoners have been left short of attacking options after Gabriel Jesus suffered a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury earlier this month.

Kai Havertz - who has been on Arsenal's books since completing a £65million switch from Chelsea in June 2023 - has been leading the line for the majority of the campaign, but Spanish tactician Arteta is in the market for fresh competition as he aims to boost his side's chances of securing silverware.

Gunners Persuaded to Table Offer for Watkins

Initial proposal infuriated England international's current employers

Arsenal were given encouragement to make a bid for Watkins, according to GMS sources, with it being likely that intermediaries have been attempting to discover the level of interest in the Aston Villa frontman ahead of the winter transfer window's fast-approaching February 3 deadline.

The Gunners were forced to head back to the drawing board when an opening bid worth £60million was rejected by their domestic counterparts earlier this week, with the England international's current employers unwilling to do business when teammate Jhon Duran is edging towards joining Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr.

GMS sources have been informed that Arsenal's initial attempt to land Watkins infuriated Aston Villa as information about the proposal leaked a matter of hours before a key Champions League clash against Celtic, but he still put in a goalscoring performance amid speculation over his future.

Although the north Londoners are being forced to contend with the Villans insisting the 29-year-old will be going nowhere in the coming days, Arteta and influential figures behind the scenes are expected to return with an improved offer as they seek further firepower in an attempt to close the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Arsenal have decided that failing to recruit a striker before Monday is not an option, GMS sources have learned, and they are doing all they can to ensure they are not left short of options for the remainder of the campaign as there are fears it could have a telling impact on their trophy ambitions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ollie Watkins registered three shots, won as many aerial duels and found the back of the net during Aston Villa's draw with Arsenal earlier this month

Watkins Intrigued by Switch to North London

Marksman has seen Emirates Stadium as dream destination

GMS sources have been told that Watkins is intrigued by Arsenal's attempts to acquire his services as it has always been pinpointed as a dream move due to being a boyhood Gunners fan, but it is unclear whether luring him away from Aston Villa is a genuine possibility at this stage of the transfer window.

The Midlands outfit are in a strong negotiating position as the former Brentford marksman still has three-and-a-half-years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket £130,000-per-week, further complicating matters for the capital club as they contemplate making a second bid in the coming days.

Arsenal are intent on adding to their frontline after Arteta personally asked to be backed by strengthening in that department, GMS sources understand, but there is an awareness behind the scenes that they are facing an uphill battle to convince Aston Villa to cash in on first-choice centre forward Watkins.

The Gunners have turned their attentions towards raiding a Premier League rival despite GMS sources recently revealing there has been increasing confidence that Benjamin Sesko wants to embark on a fresh challenge at the Emirates Stadium if a deal can be struck with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

